Who is depressed cat Fishtopher? Netizens in a frenzy after viral sensation gets adopted

Fishtopher, the viral “very sad and depressed” shelter cat, has finally found a new home, and netizens are happier than ever.

After social media users became obsessed with the depressed cat, the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center in Blackwood, NJ, finally revealed that the cat had been adopted. Sharing the news on Facebook, the shelter home posted:

“FISHTOPHER HAS LEFT THE BUILDING! Fishtopher went viral online with his sad, fat face. We literally had hundreds of inquiries from people who wanted to adopt and people were waiting out front this morning in line!”

The Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center also stated that the shelter home is happy for the cat. Additionally, they shared that those still interested in adopting cats can reach out to them for the same.

Listing went viral after shelter home called Fishtopher “not a fish out of water”

The buzz over the cat escalated after a listing surfaced online and went viral. However, it also helped Fishtopher find a new home.

The listing that got viral helped Fishtopher find a new home after being in a shelter for months. (Image via petfinder.com)

A shelter home that usually lists out pets, especially cats, first listed Fishtopher as the five-year-old cat who was up for adoption. For his introduction, the listing called the cat “very sad and depressed.” They also claimed that the cat would eat only when it had company. The posting said:

“Fishtopher is not a fish out of the water, but he is out of sorts at the shelter. He is very sad and depressed and will only eat when he has company. Five-year-old Fishtopher was found as a stray, maybe he is missing his family.”

At the same time, describing the cat's look, the viral listing called him a “sweet, easy-going and laid-back boy.” The post further stated:

“Fishtopher loves being pet, and is an affectionate boy. He wouldn't even look up for pictures, but did enjoy his one on one attention, and getting chin rubs. He loves cuddling up in arms, it seems to make him feel secure.”

Petfinder described the cat up for adoption as "very sad and depressed." (Image via petfinder.com)

The same listing featured a few images of the cat showing him with a sad look on his face, which made the netizens go gaga over the cat. However, now that the cat has been adopted and finally found a home for himself, social media users are happy for the cat to have his own abode.

"I live for Fishtopher": Social media users in a frenzy after the news of the cat being adopted goes viral

Fishtopher’s online popularity rose after the shelter home declared his adoption news. Since then, netizens have been sharing their ecstatic reactions and feelings. Social media user @kiingcass took to Twitter and wrote:

“This makes me happy to hear! enjoy your new home lil guy.”

cas @kiingcass

"This makes me happy to hear! enjoy your new home lil guy."

Trixie Tang @darlingnicki__ @honkinn Can we get like… 1000 pics? I am obsessed with him and need to see him be cuddled lol @honkinn Can we get like… 1000 pics? I am obsessed with him and need to see him be cuddled lol

Cammie Porter @CammiePorter @honkinn I was there today, so happy you guys found each other and thanks to the attention for #Fishtopher a lot of other fur babies found a new home. Congratulations @honkinn I was there today, so happy you guys found each other and thanks to the attention for #Fishtopher a lot of other fur babies found a new home. Congratulations 💕🐾💕

haley @feederofcats



"i live for fishtopher. i would die for fishtopher. i have never seen a more perfect being than fishtopher"

Who adopted Fishtopher?: Twitter user shares regular updates on the cat through their official social media account

As Twitteratis continued to express their joys, user @honkinn shared the news that it was her boyfriend who adopted the cat. The user wrote:

“My bf adopted fishtopher.”

Sharing some pictures from the initial post, the Twitter user also shared that the cat now has his own Instagram account, where the couple shares his daily pictures and updates. @honkinn is quite active on Twitter and also posts timely updates of the cat, from eating biscuits to being taken in the car.

Moreover, the cat also has his own Twitter account @mrfishtopher, where the owners share the cat's updates on how he is accommodating at the new place.

The cat now has his own fans as the owners have now made his Instagram and Twitter accounts. (Image via Twitter)

With over 31,000 followers on Twitter and more than 15,000 on Instagram, the cat has now become a viral sensation. Nonetheless, netizens are relaxed after they got to know that the “very sad and depressed” cat will now be “happy and joyous” in his new home.

