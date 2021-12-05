Who are Derek Jeter's children? All about the family as couple welcomes third baby

Derek Jeter recently welcomed a third child, River Rose Jeter, with his wife, Hannah Jeter on December 2. The news was announced through Twitter by the MLB website, The Players’ Tribune.

Hannah was spotted three months ago at Jeter’s National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony with her two other daughters. Since there was no sign of pregnancy, a portion of the public believes that the couple became the parents of a new child through surrogacy.

Derek dedicated his speech to his daughters and wife and said that the day puts an exclamation point on his playing career, which was his first dream. He even addressed his daughters with a message that probably applies to his newborn as well.

Children of Derek and Hannah Jeter

The news of Derek Jeter becoming a father once again has been trending on the internet. However, Jeter is already the father of two more children.

The 47-year-old began dating model Hannah Davis in 2012 and they got engaged in 2015. The pair tied the knot in July 2016, with Hannah having annouced her pregnancy the following year.

The couple's first daughter, Bella Raine Jeter, was born in August 2017, with second daughter, Story Grey Jeter, following her later in January 2019. The Jeter family currently resides in Miami.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis' relationship timeline

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis met for the first time on a break. Hannah mentioned that this was helpful for them as they spent more time with each other.

Jeter and Davis made their first public appearance at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida, in August 2012. They rarely appeared together after this and Derek revealed in 2015 that his partner gifted him a dog in Christmas 2014.

Derek Jeter poses with his Monument Park plaque with wife Hannah during his number retirement ceremony at Yankee Stadium (Image by JimMcIsaac via Getty Images)

The couple married at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, and Hannah’s bridal outfit was designed by Vera Wang. It was a private ceremony with less than a hundred people in attendance.

Derek Jeter’s wife is a popular model and television host, and has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 31-year-old grew up on Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and is the youngest among three children.

