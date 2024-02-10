Who was Derrick McIntyre? Jamiroquai's bassist dies at 66 in car crash 

Derrick McIntyre, a bassist best known for his work with musical acts and artists such as Emeli Sande, Jamiroquai, and Beverly Knight, among others, died at the age of 66 when his car became involved in a multi-car pileup, which ended in his death on February 2, 2024, at 07:38 a.m. local time.

According to local news Watford Observer, the car crash happened at the A41 North Western Avenue in Bushey, UK. Jamiroquai subsequently issued a statement on February 9, 2024, on their official Instagram page, mourning the late bassist, stating:

"It is with great sorrow that I hear the sad news of Derrick McIntyre’s passing. He was a joy to work with and a superbly talented musician...Thinking of you at the great gig in the sky Derrick. J."

The family of the late musician made their own general press statement on the same day, stating:

"Our dad, Derrick McIntyre, was a proud dad, husband, brother, son, uncle, grandfather and friend.He had a passion for music, playing the bass guitar for most of his life and blessing tracks with his groovy bassline for folks such as Jamiroquai, Roy Ayers, Beverley Knight and many more."

The statement continues:

"No amount of words can sum up just how special our dad was to us all - not only within our individual bonds, but as a whole. We will forever miss his love, humour and presence and will continue to spread his light. Until we meet again.”

The musician is survived by family, including Simone McIntyre, Lisa M. McIntyre, Adrian McIntyre, Hyacinth McIntyre, and Megan McIntyre, among others in his extended family.

Derrick McIntyre's death and legacy

As per the Watford Observer report, Derrick McIntyre was driving a bronze Vauxhall Astra when it crashed with four other cars: a silver Honda Jazz, a silver Chevrolet Orlando, a blue Ford Focus, and a white Mercedes GLC. The cause of the car crash remains unknown and undisclosed to the public, pending further investigation.

Derrick McIntyre had his first major work as part of Beverly Knight's recording crew for their second studio album, Prodigal Sista, which was released on August 17, 1998. The musician was specifically part of the Greatest Day single recording as part of the Rhythm series of the label Parlophone, which was behind the album.

After his work with Knight, McIntyre moved to work with French actress and singer Patricia Kass, who is first with her 2000 Live recording with Columbia Records, then as part of the crew for the project Ce Sera Nous: Best of Patricia Kaas, and then for the compilation album Toute la musique...

Subsequently, the guitarist began working with Jamiroquai on their sixth studio album, Dynamite, which was released on June 20, 2005. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the UK album chart.

Derrick McIntyre would then go on to once again work with Beverly Knight on her debut greatest hits album, Voice - The Best of Beverley Knight, which was released on March 20, 2006.

In 2008, the bassist worked with Will Young on the latter's fourth studio album, Let It Go. In the same year, he also worked with Gael Faure on his single Nos Blessures D'hier.

The bass guitarist would go on to further work with Patricia Kass as well as artists such as John Newman, Rozalla Miller, and Jon Regen, among others. Overall, the singer has left behind a rich legacy of working with artists across both sides of the Atlantic.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE