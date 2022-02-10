Who was Destinee Lashaee? 600-Lb Life's first trans star died unexpectedly as brother posts crushing tribute

Destinee Lashaee, the first trans star of 600-Lb Life, passed away recently. The news of her death was confirmed by her brother Wayne Compton through an online post.

He posted a crushing tribute on Facebook that read:

“No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I’m sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take.”

Born as Matthew Ventress, Destinee Lashaee was a 29-year-old transgender who appeared on 600-Lb Life Season 7.

What is the cause of death?

According to TVShowsAce, Lashaee was struggling with depression that allegedly led her to die by suicide. Wayne Compton’s Facebook post also indicated the same cause of death.

A few days before her passing, Lashaee posted cryptic messages and posts from her sister, Destiny Compton's Facebook handle.

One of them read:

“If I was surrounded by all my tears, I’d be floating in the ocean.”

Another stated:

“To everyone who genuinely loves and supports me, I love you, and I'm grateful to have touched millions of lives and hearts around the world," he wrote on Saturday. "…Living my life with so much pain for so long, I've come to realize that God makes no mistakes. I'm grateful for my journey and all I've been through. I don't regret a single moment. Love you all."

Lashaee's last Instagram post read: "Gracefully Broken."

Destinee Lashaee sued 600-Lb Life production

In 2019, Destinee Lashaee joined TLC’s 600-Lb Life as the first trans individual. At the time, she was around 700-lbs, and after the show, she lost nearly 500-lbs. While Lashaee became an inspiration, her mental health was reportedly being affected due to the series.

In 2020, the reality TV star joined other TLC stars to file a lawsuit against the production, alleging “negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraud, and more.”

Unfortunately, she is reported to be the 11th person to die after starring in 600-Lb Life. Gina Marie Krasley and Ashley Randall passed away last year.

Edited by Shaheen Banu