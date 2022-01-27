Who is Dex Briggs? Nike fires employee of 22 years over COVID-19 vaccination row

Dex Briggs, a former Nike marketing manager, is in the news after being fired from the company following the vaccination mandate.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Briggs has been fired by the sportswear brand for not abiding by the brand’s vaccine directives.

Earlier this month, around 120 Nike employees raised their objections via social media against the company’s rules. However, it’s unclear if fully vaccinated employees like Briggs were part of this group. The news prompted internet users to criticize the brand for its actions.

Who is Dex Briggs? Nike employee fired for not sharing vaccination details

The Oregonian reported that Briggs was working as a marketing manager at Nike’s headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Dex was terminated the previous month after he declined to provide his COVID-19 vaccination details to a third-party verification company.

The former employee’s LinkedIn profile states that he has been serving the brand since 1999. During his 22 years of tenure, Briggs held some key positions in management like that of Global Sports Marketing Inventory Planning and Analytics for Nike.

The employee divulged that he was comfortable sharing his vaccine info with Nike, but was quite skeptical of sharing such crucial details with another company.

Briggs also claimed that the company was not providing any information about the third-party. Speaking to The Oregonian he said:

“I have my vaccination card. I’m quite willing to show you that. But I’m not willing to give my personal information to this (outside) company, and any other company they want to share it with, without even telling me who they are!”

Nike employees were allegedly required to accede their vaccination documents to a third-party verification service. The purpose being to confirm their immunization status.

The American sportswear company created a vaccine mandate for its employees in October 2021. However, it was only in January that the brand began firing unvaccinated employees, primarily those who hadn’t received a medical or religious exemption.

Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman are the co-founders of the brand. Nike started in 1964 in Eugene, Oregon, USA. The sportswear house is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

