Who is Dino Kelly in Alexander: The Making of a God? Character, height, age, and more explored

Netflix released a new docu-series Alexander: The Making of a God on January 31, 2024. The historical series delves into the life of Alexander the Great and his endeavors for worldwide conquests. The docu-series, produced by Lion Television, uses re-enactments of pivotal moments and conflicts from the Greek emperor's life and reign.

Alexander: The Making of a God is directed by Hugh Ballantyne, Stuart Elliott, and Mike Slee. While Buck Braithwaite plays the titular role, British actor Dino Kelly has portrayed the role of Ptolemy, Alexander's right-hand man.

Apart from Braithwaite and Kelly, the series also features actors like Mido Hamada as King Darius, Agni Scott as Stateira, and Kosha Engler as Olympias in pivotal roles. These were the people who played an important role in the Greek emperor's life.

Dino Kelly as Ptolemy (Image via MytranD Trailers, Alexander: The Making of a God, 0:02)

Dino Kelly's character, Ptolemy, is one of Alexander's most loyal and trusted military officers. According to The Direct, Kelly has received immense praise for his work in the series. His other acting credits include series like Peaky Blinders, Silent Witness, and the upcoming film Cliffs of Freedom.

What is Dino Kelly's character in Alexander: The Making of a God?

According to the series, Alexander: The Making of a God, Ptolemy may have fallen in love with Alexander. He was Alexander's right-hand man and one of the most trusted generals.

Following his death, Alexander's empire came crashing down but still left a massive impact on his people. Ptolemy eventually took charge and was crowned Ptolemy I and went on to rule Egypt for many years until he died in 282 BC.

Ptolemy was regarded as an exceptional warrior with an extensive knowledge of the art of war. He solidified his bond with Alexander and was appointed his security, known as the "somatophylakes." The general accompanied Alexander on his first military campaigns and traveled in the contemporary regions of India and Afghanistan.

He was a valiant participant in the Battle of Issus and it was, ultimately, Ptolemy, who accompanied Alexander into the Siwa Oasis temple as a friend.

Dino Kelly from Alexander: The Making of a God is a British actor and voice actor

Dino Kelly, also known as Dino Keljalic, was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina but was raised in Norway where his family relocated during the Yugoslav War. He was born on September 21, 1996, and is currenly 27 years old. The actor married his partner Lamora Short on July 22, 2023.

Dino's estimated $2 to $4 million net worth as of 2024. He is a British voice actor and actor, known for the voice of the character Trundle in the movie Hilda and the Mountain King.

Dino was in his first year of medical school when he decided to drop out to pursue acting. In 2012, he moved to London to study acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) and graduated in 2015.

Apart from his television and film work, Dino has also appeared in theatre works at the Bush Theatre in London. He was a part of the play Old Bridge which was nominated for the Best OffWestEnd Production at the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. It received the Outstanding Achievement in the Affiliate Theatre category at the 2022 Olivier Awards.

Dino Kelly in Old Bridge play (Image via Bush Theatre)

Dino has been featured as a voice actor in one of the most successful video games of all time, Demon's Souls (2020) as the character Garl Vinland. In Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (2016), Dino energized the Space Wolves and even lent his voice to the animated film Dragon Quest Treasures (2022). His voice-acting roles have solidified his reputation as a multifaceted artist in the entertainment and gaming industries.

Dino Kelly stands at 6 feet 2 inches (189cm) and weighs 75 kilograms. He has black eyes, and black curly hair, along with multiple tattoos on his back and limbs.

Alexander: The Making of a God is available to stream now on Netflix.

