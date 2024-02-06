"Pick up a history book": Alexander the Great Netflix scene controversy sparks debate about Greek king's sexuality

Netflix released the historical docu-drama on Alexander the Great, titled Alexander: The Making of a God on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. However, the show has sparked a lot of controversy as it allegedly revealed that the Greek emperor was gay.

What’s on Netflix (WON) noted that the makers of the drama reportedly took some creative liberties about the relationship Alexander shared with Hephaestion. The latter was the emperor's childhood friend and cavalry commander.

This led many viewers to claim that Netflix tried to show Alexander as gay, which only led to a heated debate. While some weren't too happy with the portrayal, others defended the show’s creators and the OTT platform.

In this regard, an X user with the handle @Sifichick wrote:

A netizen slams viewers for wrong understanding of the latest Netflix documentary on Alexander.

Here’s what is known about Alexander the Great’s s*xuality

As per What's on Netflix (WON), history portrays Alexander the Great as a non-binary man. Modern-day historians state that in ancient Greece where Alexander lived and ruled, gay relationships weren't very uncommon. They also claim that Alexander had a relationship with his close male friend Hephaestion.

WON also reported that first-century Roman scholar Quintus Curtius Rufus recorded that the Greek emperor’s mother Olympias had certain suspicions. She was suspicious that her son was more interested in men than women and would not “beget offspring.” Olympias allegedly and unsuccessfully appointed Thessalian courtesan Callixena to have a man-woman relationship with her son.

Rufus, according to WON, also mentioned Alexander’s Persian courtier and alleged eunuch Bagaos as one of Alexander’s potential male lovers. That being said, it is also possible that both Bagaos and Hephaestion were merely close friends of the emperor, who may have simply enjoyed male company more.

Meanwhile, the prominent Greek historian Plutarch noted that Alexander the Great’s only relationship with a woman before marriage was with Princess Barsine. He is rumored to have fathered an illegitimate offspring named Heracles with the princess, the media source reported.

Likewise, Alexander the Great is known to have married thrice but only fathered one child Alexander IV with his first wife Roxana of Bactria. While rumors have it that he was the father of more illegitimate children, not much is known about them.

As a result, scholars have argued over the years that the Greek ruler was not gay, but rather queer, and chose not to have more kids to focus on his empire.

Internet argues on Alexander the Great’s s*xuality in the wake of Netflix docu-drama

Netflix’s latest six-part docu-drama Alexander: The Making of a God has sparked controversy as it shows Alexander in a gay relationship with Hephaestion through the first 8 minutes.

Some are blaming the platform and its makers for trying to be “woke” and misusing their creative liberties. Meanwhile, others claim the portrayal was correct, considering history puts Alexander as someone interested in both men and women. They took to respond to @EndWokeness’ tweet on the same.

The Netflix docu-drama is presented by Lion Television and directed by Tony Mitchell. The script was led by Christopher Bell.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time Netflix has faced controversy for its historical narratives. Earlier, it faced backlash for its portrayal of famous Egyptian queen Cleopatra as a black woman. In Vikings: Valhalla, the portrayal of King Yaroslav the Wise also faced criticism for its alleged inaccuracy.