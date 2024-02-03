Who was Don Murray? Oscar-nominated actor who starred in Bus Stop dies at 94

Actor Don Murray passed away on January 2, 2024, at the age of 94. The New York Times has reported that the cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, and further details on the same are currently awaited. Murray embarked on his acting debut in the 1950s, gaining recognition for his versatile portrayals of multiple characters throughout his distinguished career.

Before his passing, Murray resided in Goleta, California. His family background included a father pursuing a career as a singer. At the age of 19, Don reportedly joined CBS as an usher until he made his acting debut.

He made his debut as an actor in the 1956 film Bus Stop, where he portrayed Beauregard "Bo" Decker. The romantic comedy-drama film featured Marilyn Monroe as the lead actress and was successful at the box office, with collections of around $7 million. In the same year, Murray was also nominated for two Oscars.

Don Murray's acting skills received decent feedback over the years. The Hollywood Reporter states that he was approached by two big studios, 20th Century Fox and Universal, to work on their projects. However, the deals did not materialize due to Murray's specific demands.

Don Murray was active in films and television for a long time: Career explored in detail

Before starting his acting career, Don Murray engaged in various activities at German and Italian refugee camps, helping those who were affected by the Korean War, as per The Seattle Times.

Don Murray made his stage debut in a play titled The Skin of Our Teeth in 1955, marking the beginning of his theatrical career. The play brought more opportunities for him, eventually leading to his notable casting in the film Bus Stop. Although he never won any awards for his performances, he was cast in multiple films for the next few years.

His second film, The Bachelor Play, was an adaptation of a play of the same name. Additionally, he played the role of Bill "Wild Bill" Hickok in the Western film The Plainsman, which was released in 1966. His last theatrical release was the 2021 film, Promise.

Apart from his theatrical releases, he appeared in various television films until the 1990s, including Police Story: Confessions of a Lady Cop, Return of the Rebels, and The Stepford Children.

Don Murray also appeared in many TV shows over the years

Although Don Murray was cast in several TV shows, he became famous for his portrayal of Earl Core3y in 26 episodes of the Western TV show, The Outcasts. The show also had Otis Young in another important role, and it aired on ABC between 1968 and 1969.

The Outcasts was produced by Screen Gems, and it was nominated for an Emmy Award in 1969. The series did not continue for multiple seasons after it was involved in controversies over the realistic portrayal of violence on screen.

Following his involvement in various television shows, Don Murray was chosen to play Sid Fairgate in Knots Landing. This long-running show spanned 14 seasons and became one of the most enduring shows on television.

In his personal life, he was married twice, first to Hope Lange and later to Bettie Johnson. He had five children from both marriages.