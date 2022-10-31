Who is Donna Hay? Meet renowned chef and cookbook author ahead of her Disney+ show Donna Hay Christmas

Donna Hay Christmas is set to bring viewers amazing Christmas recipes from famous Australian cooking icon Donna Hey. The show will premiere on Disney+ and make the festive season just a little more magical. In the four-part series, the iconic chef will provide viewers with insights into her famous recipes and provide them with tips to “create their very own kind of Christman magic.”

The show’s press release reads:

"From the ultimate glazed ham to a spectacular centrepiece pavlova, Donna shows us how to master her best time-saving tips and styling ideas to maximise your time spent with family and friends. Delicious gifts, a twist on nostalgic classics and contenders for your new festive favourites all come together to create a Christmas celebration like you’ve never seen before."

Donna Hay Christmas is set to premiere on November 2 on Disney+.

Australian icon Donna Hay returns to screens with Donna Hay Christmas

The Australian icon is set to share her magical cooking tips with viewers in her upcoming four-part series Donna Hay Christmas. Donna entered the kitchen at the age of eight and in a way, never left that space. However, she started her career as a food writer and stylist at the age of 19. Donna is known for using basic ingredients that can be prepared simplistically combined with beautiful photography work.

The producer and host of Donna Hay Christmas is one of Australia’s most renowned food editors, having written over 26 award-winning cookbooks. Named after her, the magazine was launched in 2001 and has an impressive domestic and international audience, besides being the highest selling magazine in the Australian App Store.

Donna Hay Christmas’ host’s first TV appearance was in 2011 with Fast, Fresh, Simple followed by an hour-long special dedicated to Christmas in 2013. Donna Hay was appointed to work with Oprah Winfrey by Tourism Australia as the creative director for the famous personality’s show.

She is now set to return to the small screen with Donna Hay Christmas as the host and producer of the show, and is looking to bring her viewers into her world for a “Christmas special like no other."

Speaking about the show, she said:

"Christmas at my house usually consists of my three favourite things — family, laughter, and super-delicious food. It’s these things we all treasure, and it’s what I’ve learnt to focus on when preparing and planning for the big day."

As part of the four-part special, she will share tricks and tips for creating and styling beautiful festive dishes so her viewers can have a fun-filled holiday season. According to Donna, edible gifts are made with love and sustainability, and she aims to help the audience do just that with gifts that will enhance their holiday and add the “wow” factor to it.

During Donna Hay Christmas, she will share solutions for creating delicious appetizers, including lobsters, sliders, and drinks to go with it, followed by a glazed ham and tips for a perfect roast turkey. In episode three, Donna will showcase classic desserts such as trifles and pavlova, and for the finale, she will help her viewers turn treats into decorated Christmas gifts.

Tune in on November 1 to Disney+ to add magic to your Christmas season.

