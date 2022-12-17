Who is Doug Fillmore? Meet The Bachelor alum Seinne Fleming’s husband as the couple gets married

The Bachelor alum Seinne Fleming is officially married. The reality star married her longtime beau Doug Fillmore last week along the Caribbean coast.

The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Belmond Cap Juluca, a Belmond Hotel in Anguilla. The newlyweds took to Instagram to make the announcement.

The Bachelor's Seinne Fleming and Doug Fillmore's "civil ceremony and reception took place in Los Angeles a few weeks prior" to their "symbolic ceremony." The couple announced their engagement last year.

The Bachelor alum Seinne Fleming's husband, Doug Fillmore, is a real estate agent

Seinne's fiance Doug earned his degree in BBA, Marketing, and International Business from the Swinburne University of Technology. He even studied at the University of Cincinnati, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Doug started his career in 2014 as Talent Acquisition at Nestlé. He left the organization in 2019 as a Senior Marketing Operations Specialist.

He then joined Zacuto Group, a commercial real estate brokerage based in Santa Monica, CA., as Director and currently holds the position of Vice President in the firm.

Seinne first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. After her elimination, Seinne started dating fellow real estate agent Doug in 2018.

After dating for three years, Seinne and Doug announced their engagement in August 2021. Doug planned the whole surprise and popped the question to Seinne in Malibu. At the time, Seinne said:

“It started with a helicopter ride over Los Angeles, landing on a hilltop in Malibu for the actual moment, followed by a surprise dinner with 20 close friends and family at the Merois rooftop restaurant at the Pendry West Hollywood. I knew when it happened, it would be a special time in our lives, but there’s nothing I’ve ever been more sure about in my life than spending it with him.”

As per Us Weekly, on her big day, Seinne stepped out onto the beach in a long flowy, backless gown with double chiffon trains by Mônot, "which is a fairly new line by designer Eli Mizrahi." She said:

“The venue was absolutely the inspiration for the dress as I wanted to wear a dress that would organically complement the Moroccan architecture of Cap Juluca and the effortless backdrop of the pristine beach.”

Meanwhile, the groom wore a tan suit with a dark striped tie by Suit Supply. Their Anguilla beach nuptial ceremony just had the two of them as they had their legal ceremony in front of friends and family in Los Angeles the month before. The Bachelor, Sienne told Us:

“After months of debating a variety of wedding options from big to small, we finally made the decision to have an intimate beach ceremony with just the two of us!”

Despite being just the two of them, their wedding had "many of the elements of a traditional wedding." The two even cut a wedding cake on the beach. The newlyweds' said their favorite element of the ceremony was when they "were exchanging vows in the sand" with the sounds of the waves and a local guitarist playing in the background as they "reflected on our relationship and made promises for our future."

Several Bachelor Nation alums congratulated the newlyweds on their wedding posts. As husband and wife, Seinne and Doug are now "looking forward to continuing to build" their lives together as a "family."

