How many kids does Tracy Tutor have? Realtor’s family explored ahead of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 premiere

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 is set to premiere on December 8, 2022. The show has seen a major change in the cast list since the show last aired, and as a result, only three real estate agents are making their way back to the screens. Among the three is Tracy Tutor, who has been a part of the show since 2017.

The reality star has made a name for herself both as a real estate agent and in the reality television space. However, she has made a name for herself as a mom as well. Tracy has two daughters, Scarlett and Juliet with her ex-husband, Jason Maltas.

According to Bravo’s press release for the Critics Choice Real TV Award winner, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the new season will give viewers a deeper look into the lives of the agents. Apart from Tutor, the show will have two other agents as well - Josh Altman and Josh Flagg.

The show's press release also adds:

"With Flagg's recent move to Douglas Elliman, this dynamic trio are all working under the same agency roof for the first time, leading to unprecedented levels of collaboration and competition."

Tracy Tutor’s personal life explored ahead of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 season premiere

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will see the cast members trying to balance their personal and professional lives. However, when you’re in the public eye, the one thing that is hard to get is privacy, even for the family of the stars.

When Tracy Tutor first appeared on the Bravo show, she was married to Jason Maltas. Throughout season 10, the couple struggled to make their marriage work. While they were both more than committed to their daughters, Scarlett and Juliet, their marriage wasn’t the greatest.

The couple separated in 2017, after being married for 13 years and being together for 17. Soon after her first season on the show, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star filed for divorce in 2018.

While her daughters were featured during Tracy’s first season on the show, she told the cameras that after her divorce, her daughters won't appear on the show.

In a social media post, she stated that it was important for her to protect her kids' privacy and that they had decided that the two girls won't be on the show. Tutor added that viewers won't get to see "the craziness" in her house on a daily basis, but that it was what was right for her daughters.

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star made an appearance on The Local Mom Network where she spoke about co-parenting her children. Tracy said that there were “dark” days having to work through separation after being together for so many years, but that both of them had to learn to be cordial and put the kids first.

She further stated that she "hated my ex-husband with a passion," and that she had let a lot of things build up instead of leaving. However, she said that the former couple is working together and are in a good place and that even her kids are in a good place.

Tune in on December 8 to see what happens when Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns to screens for another season on Bravo. Episodes of the same can also be streamed on Peacock once they air.

Poll : 0 votes