Who was Doug Kuzma? Anti-vax conspiracy theorist dies of COVID at 61

Conspiracy theorist and podcaster Doug Kuzma reportedly passed away on January 3 after participating in a superspreader conference attended by Alex Jones, Eric Trump, and Michael Flynn.
Vice stated that the popular personality was hospitalized for ten days and died of Covid-19 aged 61.
His daughter Amanda Kuzma confirmed the news, adding that he was a great father. Doug’s friends said he became ill after attending the ReAwaken American rally in Texas.
About Doug Kuzma in brief
Although detailed information on Doug Kuzma’s family and educational background remain unknown, he gained recognition after participating in the ReAwaken American rally.
The radio host shared pictures on his Facebook account on December 11 from the ReAwaken event in Texas. Alongside others, he was seen maskless at the rally and posted a maskless picture at an airport while returning home.
Doug announced through Facebook a few days later that what he considered chronic bronchitis had turned into something terrible but was heading the right way.
While he was suggested to get himself tested for Covid-19, he responded by saying they could kill him and try to get him vaccinated. He added that he would die at the house before going to the hospital.
Kuzma was found unconscious at his house on Christmas Eve, taken to the hospital, and put on a ventilator. One of his associates at Frog News said that his final picture showed him with a refill of Ivermectin. However, the medical community opposed it, saying that it may not be effective against Covid-19.
Doug and his Frog News colleagues have allegedly spread medical misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic and stated that the 2020 election, won by Donald Trump, was rigged.
A few individuals who attended the Dallas rally and became ill speculated that they had been attacked with a biological weapon.
Public personalities pay tribute on Twitter
The public knew Doug Kuzma as a well-known podcaster, and so, the news of his demise shocked his followers. Tributes poured in on social media as the public expressed its grief:
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Doug is not the only vaccine skeptic to have died because of Covid-19. Other famous personalities, including Phil Valentine and Marcus Lamb, also passed away after contracting the virus in the last few months.