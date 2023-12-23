Who is Dubai Bling season 2 star Ebraheem Al Samadi's mother Khadejah Dowd? Details explored 

Dubai Bling season 2 star Ebraheem Al Samadi is known for stirring things up on the Netflix show. Ebraheem's deliberate antics and bravado on Dubai Bling earned him the villain's spot. However, Ebraheem's mother, Khadejah Dowd, who also appeared on the show, is a fan favorite. Khadejah and her ex-husband and Ebraheem's father, Husni Al Samadi, run the profitable Al Samadi group of companies.

Ebraheem Al Samadi is an ultra-rich successor to an already wealthy throne. He runs the retail section of his parents' Al Samadi group. During the first season of the Netflix show, Ebraheen went so far as to offer to buy cast member Zeina Khoury's company. This led to a heated exchange between the two and ended with Danya Mohammed pouring coffee on Zeina.

Dubai Bling is a spin-off show based on the popular series Bling Empire on Netflix and brings to light ten wealthy individuals with plenty of disposable income to spare on the riches and luxuries of Dubai. Cameras follow the ten socialites as they get on with their private and professional lives in the expensive Desert City.

Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi's parents Husni and Khadejah run the Al Samadi group

Ebraheem Al Samadi's mother, Khadejah Dowd, is an American by birth. She met the Dubai Bling star's father and future husband, Husni Al Samadi, outside a mosque in the USA.

According to ScreenRant, the now-hotelier Husni was studying in the United States back then. At the time of their first meeting, Khadejah was a divorcee and an orphan at eighteen years of age. She had two children from her previous marriage.

However, this didn't stop their burgeoning romance, and the couple soon got married and relocated to Kuwait, where Ebraheem was eventually born. Unfortunately, they had to escape from Kuwait in the wake of the ongoing Gulf War while Ebraheem was just two years old.

Ebraheem Al Samadi's father, Husni Al Samadi, runs the profitable and successful Al Samadi group. According to the company's Instagram profile, it boasts of having the most unique selection of foreign brands all across the Middle East, including the Forever Rose Cafe, owned by Ebraheem himself.

Husni and Khadejah remained married for several years before eventually splitting. They divorced when Ebraheem was thirteen years old. Since Ebraheem was always significantly attached to his mother, in the aftermath of the divorce, he decided to quit living in his father's mansion and shift to stay with his mother in her humble one-bedroom apartment.

It was during this time that Ebraheem intended to provide for his mother and ventured into his first business enterprise, which was to sell recycled clothes on eBay.

Will there be a Dubai Bling Season 3?

As of now, Netflix hasn't made any official announcement regarding the fate of season 3. However, as the first two seasons have performed remarkably well and have opened to favorable reception from a global audience, fans of the show can expect the series to be renewed soon.

Judging by traditions, we can expect the third season to premiere sometime in 2024 since the past two seasons were released one year apart from each other.