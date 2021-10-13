Who is Edward Naranjo? 'The Bachelorette' star carried a large bowl to his first meeting with Michelle Young

ABC is all set to bring a new season of The Bachelorette, a hit dating TV reality show. Season 18 will be led by The Bachelor Season 25 contestant Michelle Young, who will choose her perfect match among 30 incredible men.

Bachelor Nation fans are super excited for the upcoming season as it features several athletes as well as doctors and firefighters. One of the handsome hunks is dog lover Edward Naranjo, who is participating in The Bachelorette to find love.

Who is Edward Naranjo?

Edward Naranjo is a wellness coach from Los Angeles, California. The 27-year-old is a self-proclaimed wingman who is now focusing on finding a life partner for himself. He describes himself as an outgoing and optimistic person and would like to be with someone who is also fond of a little adventure.

Naranjo is looking for a woman who doesn’t shy away from learning and personal growth while being emotionally articulate. Plus, the fitness trainer’s perfect match should be a dog lover, as Naranjo is extremely close with his pup.

His cast bio mentions how Naranjo could be the right choice for Young as it reads:

“Edward loves to express himself through words of affirmation and physical touch, so if Michelle is looking for someone who isn’t going to hold back, she won’t have to look any further!”

Naranjo’s first meeting with Young on The Bachelorette is said to be pretty interesting. He went up to her with a large bowl, which looks like the Tibetan singing bowl that is used during sound therapy to relax one’s mind.

Edward Naranjo meets Michelle Young on 'The Bachelorette' Season 18 (Image via ABC)

According to his bio, Naranjo, who gets excited by a good obstacle course, loves listening to John Mayer music on road trips. The hunk also wishes to visit Disney World.

Further details on 'The Bachelorette' Season 18

The network recently dropped the trailer for The Bachelorette Season 18. It featured Young meeting all the contestants one by one. The second half of the clip brings all the drama as co-hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams reveal that some of the contestants are not loyal to her.

Also Read

Who will break or steal her heart? Only time will tell. This season’s The Bachelorette contestants include Daniel, Alec, Brandon K, Bryan, Mollique, Spencer, Nayte, Casey, Pardeep, Peter, Brandon K, Chris Gallant, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Chris S, Clayton, Rodney, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, Olu, PJ, Rick, Romeo, Brandon J, Ryan and Will.

The Bachelorette Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Sabine Algur