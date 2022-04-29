Who is Edward White? Johnny Depp's business manager opens up about actor's financial affairs and divorce settlement with Amber Heard

On Thursday, April 28, Johnny Depp's business manager Edward White testified in the actor's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. White's deposition was primarily about a crucial meeting between him and Depp in April 2016 regarding the Pirates of the Caribbean star's finances.

White referred to Depp's finances as "challenging" circa 2016, when he was brought in to assess it. The business manager further stated that his plan to improve the finances included selling off some properties and reducing expenses.

In the deposition, Edward White also mentioned Amber Heard's settlement requirements during her and Depp's divorce. In the previous testimony of ACLU COO Terence Dougherty, it was revealed that Heard failed to pay the amount she pledged to the nonprofit organization.

What did Edward White say about Johnny Depp's expenses and Amber Heard's divorce settlement demands?

On Thursday, Edward White recalled meetings with Johnny Depp and spoke about the instance when he had to settle a $160,000 bill from a winery. White said:

"She [Amber Heard] initially was looking for a consideration of $4 million, but her demand continually increased... and then it got worse. The next demand was that all of this consideration be paid to her free of taxation."

White stated that Amber Heard increased her demands in the divorce settlement to $5 million. However, that was later increased to $7 million and around $500,000 for her lawyers. Later, she raised her demands to $13.5 million, where she would not have to pay taxes. Thus, the effective amount became $14.25 million. However, the court ultimately decided on a payout of $7 million, and Heard had pledged to donate all of it to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Meanwhile, he also backed ACLU COO Terence Dougherty's claim that Heard had asked Johnny Depp to make payments to the nonprofit organization and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles on her behalf. In both cases, Depp has been reported to have donated $100,000 each.

In the deposition, Edward White also mentioned Johnny Depp's bill at a winery that reached almost $160,000 in 2020. This massive bill was around the time of Depp's separation from Heard. White further added:

"[Now] His wine bill has shrunk to virtually zero."

What is known about Johnny Depp's business partner Edward White?

Edward White is the actor's business manager. White founded and managed his own firm, Edward White & Co., LLP, in 1976. According to his firm's website and White's profile, his venture deals with providing "tax planning and compliance services, accounting and auditing services, business management services, financial services, forensic and litigation services, and other consulting services."

As per his educational qualifications, Edward White has a BS from California State University and an MBA from the University of Southern California. The business manager has also reportedly covered subjects like corporate, fiduciary, partnership, and individual taxation in his postgraduate studies. According to his profile, White has served as a guest lecturer at both universities.

In 2017, White helped Johnny Depp in a lawsuit against The Management Group, where the actor accused them of fraud, and their failure to pay his tax returns at the time, which resulted in a heavy penalty incurred upon the 58-year-old.

