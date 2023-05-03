Who did Eileen Saki play in MASH? Character explored as actress dies aged 79

Well-known actress Eileen Saki recently passed away due to complications with pancreatic cancer on May 1, 2023. Saki was 79 years old at the time of her death and was in Los Angeles when she breathed her last. It remains unknown if she was at her residence or hospitalized when she passed away.

Eileen Saki played Rosie in M*A*S*H and several fans and followers of the show alongside some celebrities paid tribute to her on social media platforms. The official Facebook page of MASH Matters Podcast, hosted by Saki's co-star Jeff Maxwell, shared a tribute to the late actor, who they called a "special woman."

The caption of the post read:

"She read every email and responded to as many as she could. We will share more remembrances of Eileen Saki throughout the day. You are invited to do the same. Our sweet, sweet Eileen. How we love you. How we will miss you. #GoodbyeFarewellandAmen."

The page shared two more posts that recalled the moments Jeff shared with Saki when they were working together on M*A*S*H followed by a video featuring the recent commercial she appeared in.

Eileen Saki played the role of Rosie in M*A*S*H

Eileen Saki was known for her appearance in M*A*S*H (Image via bufocalvin/Twitter)

Eileen Saki gained recognition for her performance as Rosie in eight episodes of the war comedy-drama series, M*A*S*H. Her character is the owner and proprietor of Rosie's bar, which is the best spot for a G.I. to relax and enjoy a few drinks.

The character was portrayed by Shizuko Hoshi and Frances Fong in the third and fifth seasons of the show, respectively. Saki joined the show in the tenth season and played the role for eight episodes. The change of actresses was a way to portray that the bar was being handed over to different people throughout the years during the Korean War.

M*A*S*H aired for 11 seasons and 256 episodes from September 17, 1972, to February 28, 1983. The main premise focused on a team of medical staff working at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital amid the Korean War from 1950 to 1953.

Eileen Saki appeared in a few more films

Born on November 18, 1943, Eileen grew up in Japan and developed an interest in acting when she was four years old. She then met Burt Metcalf and was cast in M*A*S*H.

She was known for her performance in the 1974 exploitation film titled Kim. She then played a minor role in the 1979 science fiction disaster film, Meteor. Directed by Ronald Neame, the film failed to receive positive feedback and failed at the box office.

She then appeared in the 1981 comedy film, History of the World, Part I and this was followed by the 1984 fantasy romantic comedy film, Splash. She also struggled with lung cancer in the past but returned to the world of acting after her recovery.

