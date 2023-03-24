Who is Elijah Allan Blitz? All about Brie Larson's boyfriend as Marvel star seemingly confirms split

American actress Brie Larson seemingly announced that she is single again, confirming her split with boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, published on March 23, 2023, the 33-year-old star shared the next steps in her life, adding that she is just going with the flow.

“I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open. I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure."

Brie Larson and Elijah first sparked dating rumors in July 2019 after they were spotted kissing each other, six months after the actress split up from actor-musician Alex Greenwald.

While neither of them commented on the nature of their relationship at the time, they appeared together on the 2020 Oscar's red carpet.

Brie Larson's ex-boyfriend, Elijah Allan-Blitz, was Time magazine's first VR Director

Born on February 18, 1987, Elijah Allan-Blitz is a native of Santa Barbara, California. According to his website, he is an Emmy award-winning director. Aside from that, he was Time magazine's first VR Director, creating an experience of the Holocaust as a companion piece to Ken Burns' documentary Defying the Nazis: The Sharps' War.

Since then, he has worked with Van Jones to make The Messy Truth VR Experience, a virtual reality show with Marvel characters that is meant to teach people how to be more empathetic. In addition, Elijah has directed VR projects for Michael Pollan, PBS, Laird Hamilton, Aloe Blacc, and PBS.

As per his IMDb profile, he is also an actor and has appeared in several television series and short films. Allan-Blitz began his acting career in 2003 by starring in television series The Shield as Jeffrey. He then appeared In This Life, Full Ride, She's Funny That Way, Envoy, Breakup Moving Service, and Miami Dead County.

Allan-Blitz and Larson were last seen together at Disney's D23 Expo during a discussion promoting their short film Remembering. The 36-year-old was previously dating NCIS actress Maria Bello.

"I had all the same normal fears": Brie Larson dishes on how she has been asking herself philosophical questions for the past three years

This is the first time that the Room actress has publicly talked about her relationship and her split from Allan-Blitz. However, fans became skeptical about Brie Larson's relationship status when she celebrated Valentine's Day with her friends.

While speaking with Harper's Bazaar, the Captain Marvel actress shared the changes she has gone through in the past three years.

"I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30. What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?"

Brie Larson added that after she turned 33 in October 2022, she started asking herself more existential questions. However, the Captain Marvel actress added that she is living her life on her own terms whether she regrets them or not.

