Who was eliminated on House of Villains season 1 episode 3? Game twist, challenges and more explored

House of Villains was teased to be the most dramatic reality television series, and while it lived up to these expectations in terms of the sheer number of altercations that took place from day 1, shockingly, nobody was eliminated in the first two episodes. The second episode ended with Jax and Corrine standing as the final two nominees up for elimination, and in episode 3, one of them went home.

Spoiler warning: This House of Villains article contains events from the latest episode

After the House voted, the first contestant to be sent home was Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor. The episode then continued with Joel McHale bringing on a Real Housewives star for a guest appearance and making the villains compete in a masked party guessing game challenge to determine the Supervillain of the Week. Nominations for the next elimination were also revealed.

House of Villains' first elimination: Jax Taylor

House of Villains season 1 episode 3 continued from last week's elimination and the verdict was finally announced. Nominated to be sent home were Jax Taylor and Corrine Olympios. The host took them both to the underground lair, where they awaited their fate as the rest of the house was voting. Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor got the chop, mostly owing to the fact that he was a tough contender.

Soon after he left, Joel McHale brought a special guest who was in disguise. The contestants tried to guess her identity with a quick game, and she was revealed to be Danielle Staub from The Real Housewives. She co-hosts the next Supervillain of the Week challenge, where the contestants are thrown into a masquerade ball of sorts, with extras that were masked too.

Their task was not to enjoy the party but rather to guess which House of Villains celebrity was behind each mask. Naturally, the person with the highest number of accurate guesses would be crowned the winner. Corrine fully believed in her capabilities to grab this win and was giving it her all, while a few villains were purposely trying to throw their game in order to avoid becoming a target.

Johnny Bananas comes out victorious after the challenge, which comes with a day out, living the luxe life with two co-stars. Johnny makes his decision the following morning, choosing to take Omarosa in an attempt to better understand her strategy and Tanisha because she's close with Bananas.

Their prize involved a luxury picnic where more was spilled than eaten as they discussed their individual gameplay, some being honest and some deceptive. With the power to put someone up for elimination, Johnny proposes his plan of nominating the people who least expect it, shaking up the dynamics of the House of Villains.

On returning, Johnny discovers a note and it reads:

"How stupid do you think the house is, Bananas? The House is about to turn on you."

First, the house instantly puts the blame on Corrine, suggesting that since the handwriting looked like that of a female, it had to be her. Corrine gave them a sample of her writing and proved them wrong.

All the contestants are then summoned by the host for their next round of nominations. Sticking to his original plan for his day out with the ladies, Johnny put Tiffany "New York" Pollard and Anfisa up for elimination. During his final nomination, he brings up the note again, but instead of voting for Corrine, his prime suspect, he chooses Bobby Lytes.

Episode 4 will give the three players vulnerable to elimination one last chance to save themselves by winning a task. The bottom two will be decided in that contest. The elimination will most likely take place in the episode following the next. Watch House of Villains season 1 episode 4 on November 2 at 10 PM ET on Bravo and E!