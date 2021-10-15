Who was eliminated from 'Project Runway'? Fans claim Darren Apolonio should have been out instead

Project Runway Season 19 made a colorful return, but did everyone leave a lasting impression? Even though judge Nina Garcia was relieved to witness models sashaying down the runway in the most creative drapes, the designers had a few hits and misses.

As many as 16 contestants took on the team challenge, where they were tasked with creating a cohesive collection using the assigned color palette. They were grouped into two teams — warm and cool — and challenged to create a seamless clothing line with a unified theme.

So, who won? Let's find out.

Who was eliminated in Project Runway Season 19 Episode 1?

Both teams struggled at first, but under Christian Siriano's able guidance, some embraced the idea, while others continued on the same path. Once the designs hit the runway, the judges came down hard on each of them.

While Team Warm won it fair and square, with Bones Jones winning immunity for the next round, their opponents lost by a mile.

Caycee Black, Sabrina Spanta, and Chasity Sereal were pulled up for "unimaginative" work. While Spanta was let off easy when the judges realized what she could create and its vision, Sereal and Black were made to face brickbats.

Even though the former's design wasn't stitched well, Black's "lavender bathrobe" failed to inspire the panel and led to her exit.

Fans think Darren Apolonio should have been sent home

If not for Jones' timely help, Apolonio would be packing his bags in Thursday's episode. Siriano's last-minute input on his work pushed him to redo it with little success.

He broke down, which is when Jones stitched a new outfit altogether. This is how his slot on Project Runway was saved, but fans are not with it.

Kimmy @kimmyshay Darren should've gone home 100%! He didn't even make his outfit! I know his team won, but I feel like an exception should have been made there. Not that the trenchcoat was good, bc it was a mess, but at least she was the one that made it. #ProjectRunway Darren should've gone home 100%! He didn't even make his outfit! I know his team won, but I feel like an exception should have been made there. Not that the trenchcoat was good, bc it was a mess, but at least she was the one that made it.#ProjectRunway

Chayna Washington @always_a_lady2u Darren should've been disqualified. You never submit someone's work. He was only a team player with cigarettes. #ProjectRunway Darren should've been disqualified. You never submit someone's work. He was only a team player with cigarettes. #ProjectRunway

Jay R @JayAre70 #ProjectRunway Agree with elimination. The concept is overdone and the execution was poor. Disagree with winner, not because of his design, but due to way he took Darren's fabric and re-created his project. Darren should has sunk/swam on his own merits. #ProjectRunway Agree with elimination. The concept is overdone and the execution was poor. Disagree with winner, not because of his design, but due to way he took Darren's fabric and re-created his project. Darren should has sunk/swam on his own merits.

DeEtta! @DeeisforDaDamn This whole episode was a MESS and I loved it! But for real, Darren shoulda been sent home. He didn’t have anything in the runway. Like, what is that?! #ProjectRunway This whole episode was a MESS and I loved it! But for real, Darren shoulda been sent home. He didn’t have anything in the runway. Like, what is that?! #ProjectRunway

dramabananna @dramabananna So Darren basically did nothing but as his team is safe, he is too #ProjectRunway So Darren basically did nothing but as his team is safe, he is too #ProjectRunway https://t.co/QYxT7tpmMC

toxic n’ touch-starved 🎃 @otheramandashow Caycee’s look was terrible but at least she put something on the runway. Total bullshit. Darren didn’t even sew a hem on that dress. He was outside chain smoking while Bones did all the work. #ProjectRunway Caycee’s look was terrible but at least she put something on the runway. Total bullshit. Darren didn’t even sew a hem on that dress. He was outside chain smoking while Bones did all the work. #ProjectRunway

Krysasia @kryswhite_ they shouldve sent darren home cause he straight up made NO fashions!!! #ProjectRunway they shouldve sent darren home cause he straight up made NO fashions!!! #ProjectRunway

Juicyneli718 @juicyneli718 Someone else going home before Darren doesn’t sit right with my spirit at least they completed their pieces with no one else’s help. #ProjectRunway Someone else going home before Darren doesn’t sit right with my spirit at least they completed their pieces with no one else’s help. #ProjectRunway https://t.co/M0Yd8LepUc

Also Read

Project Runway ended with tears, hugs, and the promise of a better, more creative tomorrow. As Black left the workroom, the designers hugged each other and reflected on the errors they could work on and skills they could polish.

Project Runway airs every Thursday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET). For more information, readers can check their local listings.

Edited by Ravi Iyer