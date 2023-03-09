Who was eliminated from Survivor 44 episode 2? Birdcage fiasco, immunity challenge, and more explained

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

It documented the remaining castaways participating in a variety of challenges while also forming strategies, alliances, potential showmances, and putting their best foot forward to secure their safety and keep pushing ahead. While some were successful, others failed to do so and had to head home.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Helen Li was voted out of the competition after her fellow Tika tribe members Yam Yam, Carson, and Carolyn plotted together to eliminate her. Sarah, who was also a Tika tribemate, lost her vote on the previous week's episode, leaving her without power.

What transpired on this week's episode of Survivor 44?

Tonight's episode of Survivor began with the contestants reeling from the previous week's elimination. Matthew was impressed with how the Tribal Council went, while Kane's vote for Brandon had the latter facing trust issues with his castmate. Matt confessed that he had recently broken up before coming on the show but found a potential showmance with Frannie, which didn't go unnoticed by the others.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Two Dorky Magnets, read:

"Tribes must snake their way toward the win for immunity and reward; paranoia starts to set in over a looming suspicion; lines are drawn in the sand at the tribal council."

The tribes then found a birdcage in the Survivor jungle and instantly began to look for keys. While members of the Tika tribe began to search for the key together, Danny from the Soka tribe gave it his all in search of the key and eventually found it. Carolyn from the Tika tribe initially found a snake instead of a key, but as her tribe members returned to camp, she found the key.

Danny opened the cage, retrieved the package and found the original immunity idol and a coin, which was a fake one with no power at all. He put the coin in the bag and left it in the cage. Carolyn, however, took the entire package and hid it in her pants before going to camp. She soon realized that she had left the cage open, which would make tribe members suspicious of her. She then took out all the contents from the bag and left the empty bag in the cage.

When the Tika tribe saw the opened bag in the cage, they suspected every other member except Carolyn. For the reward/immunity challenge on Survivor, Soka decided to sit Claire out to make the numbers even. The rest of them, alongside Ratu and Tika, competed on an obstacle course. Ratu eventually won immunity and a fishing gear set. Soka also escaped elimination, sending Tika to the Tribal Council.

Helen and Carson formed strategies and decided that they would vote Carolyn out of the competition. They discussed the same with fellow tribe members Yam Yam and Sarah. The latter previously lost her vote at the Tribal Council, leaving the decision to Yam Yam, Helen, and Carson, who chose to vote Carolyn out.

Yam Yam, however, confessed that he was vibing with Carolyn the most and that they had matching energies. He plotted with Carolyn to take Helen out. They discussed the same with Carson, who was also on board. Although Carolyn was initially skeptical of Carson's vote, he ultimately reassured her about voting out Helen from Survivor.

At the Tribal Council, host Jeff Probst discussed the concept of "tribe strength" with the Tika tribe. The discussion left Carolyn emotional as she was scared of being voted out. However, when the host read the votes, Helen received all three votes from Yam Yam, Carolyn and Carson, leaving Sarah blindsided and without a vote.

Helen was the second castaway to be voted out of the game.

Season 44 of Survivor has only just begun and it is already getting interesting. Each episode is more dramatic than the previous one as the castaways try to form strategies and keep themselves safe. As the installment progresses, challenges are only going to get tougher and as the fear of elimination looms large, it will be interesting to see what they come up with next.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

