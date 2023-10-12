Who was eliminated from Survivor season 45 episode 3? Recap and more details explored

The latest episode of Survivor season 45, titled No Man Left Behind, aired on October 11, 2023, and it was a whirlwind of emotions and strategy. The Lulu tribe, already down two members from previous episodes, faced another blow as they found themselves at the tribal council for the third consecutive week. The episode was a rollercoaster for the tribe, who experienced their first challenge win only to lose the immunity challenge shortly after.

The spotlight was on Sabiyah Broderick, who was ultimately voted out, leaving the game with an idol in her pocket. This Survivor season 45’s episode not only marked a pivotal moment for the Lulu tribe but also had significant implications for the Reba tribe, where alliances are shifting and hidden advantages are coming into play.

Survivor season 45 episode 3: Lulu tribe's struggles, Reba Tribe's alliances, and more explored

Emily and Kaleb's table-turning strategy

Sabiyah Broderick had initially set her sights on Kaleb Gebrewold, citing his likable personality and challenge abilities as reasons to vote him out from Survivor season 45. Emily, another member of the Lulu tribe, saw this as an opportunity. She tipped off Kaleb about Sabiyah's plan, setting the stage for a dramatic tribal council.

Kaleb had been kind to Emily in the show, coaching her through the difficult early days of the game. This social groundwork played a crucial role in what happened next. Armed with this information, Kaleb and Emily cast the only two votes of the tribal council, sealing Sabiyah's fate.

Lulu Tribe's rollercoaster journey

The Lulu tribe had a moment of triumph in Survivor season 45 when they won their first challenge, securing a large basket of fruit as their reward. The win was a much-needed morale booster, but the joy was short-lived. The tribe lost the immunity challenge, sending them back to the dreaded tribal council. The loss was particularly hard on Sean Edwards, who looked devastated as he was now alone in his tribe.

The immunity challenge involved a cumbersome cart, a set of keys, and a massive cube puzzle that proved to be their downfall. The tribe's emotional state was noticeable, with looks of defeat and watery eyes evident among the members.

Reba Tribe's shifting alliances and hidden advantages

Over at the Reba tribe, the dynamics are far from static. Austin and Drew have formed a strong alliance, though with some complications. They found the Reba tribe's hidden idol, but not without assistance. Dee and Julia, fellow tribe members, discovered a clue attached to a rope and shared it with Austin and Drew.

This led to the discovery of the idol, adding another layer of complexity to the tribe's alliances. Kaleb Gebrewold, from the Lulu tribe, also played a role in the Reba tribe's dynamics. After winning a reward challenge in Survivor season 45, he chose to raid the Reba tribe's camp. He took their fishing gear but left them their spear.

As part of the raid, Kaleb was also given a Goodwill Advantage, which he chose to gift to Drew. This advantage allows the holder to restore a lost vote, adding another strategic element to the game.

Sabiyah's audacious final moments

Sabiyah Broderick's exit from the game was anything but ordinary. During the tribal council, she attempted to complete her Beware Advantage task by melting a wax figurine. She brought tools to help her and even got up from her seat to tend to it. Despite her efforts, her plan to vote out Kaleb backfired spectacularly.

Sabiyah thought her strategy was foolproof and even seemed confident during the tribal council. However, her audacious move couldn't save her from being voted out. She left the game with an idol in her pocket, marking one of the most surprising exits of the season.

With Survivor season 45 alliances shifting, hidden advantages coming into play, and audacious moves at tribal council, this episode of Survivor season 45 was a table-turning in many ways. The actions and decisions of the contestants in this episode will likely have long-lasting implications as the season progresses.