Who are Elisa and Mike from Seeking Brother Husband? Married couple’s polyandry journey explored

Seeking Brother Husband, TLC’s latest reality show, explores polyandry, which means that the show will feature triplets or quads where there is only one female partner with multiple male partners.

One of the couples set to appear on the show is Elisa and Mike, who hit a rocky patch in their relationship while Elisa was trying to pursue multiple partners.

Elisa and Mike, newlyweds from Los Angeles set to appear on TLC’s Seeking Brother Husband

The upcoming TLC series, Seeking Brother Husband, will feature four polyandrous relationships, with one of the couples being Elisa and Mike. While they haven’t been married for that long, they dated for a long time before tying the knot. The two quickly fell in love and have been inseparable ever since.

In a video clip shared on social media, the next Seeking Brother Husband cast member admits to cheating on Mike while they were dating. During the clip, she tells him that their instant connection is what made it so hard for her when she met that "one guy while line dancing."

While in conversation, she said:

"That’s what was so hard because why do I feel that way about this other person if our relationship is so good."

She also admitted to her husband that she didn't know they might have a great relationship at the moment and that she could still like someone else. Mike admitted in a confessional that the Seeking Brother Husband couple had to go through “quite a rocky path” to get to where they are currently.

Elisa agreed that both of them had to go through a very difficult experience to get where they are now, and Mike informed her that they had both decided they wanted to keep their relationship going. He added that wanting to continue the relationship was step one, while figuring out the direction in which they wanted their relationship to go was step two.

The TLC show cast member stated that after finding out about the affair and Elisa’s desire to pursue multiple partners, he read multiple psychology dating books, asked her a lot of questions, and had to ask himself whether he wanted to stay in a relationship where numerous men would be involved.

In a confessional, he said:

"I decided to stay with her and just grow from there."

Mike went through Elisa's dating profile in an exclusive clip uploaded to Us Magazine. He complimented the images on the wife's dating site as she showed him, but was surprised by her bio.

Seeking Brother Husband's Elisa shows Mike her dating profile

In a confessional, the Seeking Brother Husband male cast member said that having an online dating profile is a big part of meeting other people. He added that it’s not a big deal for him as it’s something that they’ve both agreed to do.

He added:

"I do want to see who she is spending her time with because they are going to be a big part of her life, and you know, that extends into my life too."

