Who was Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord? Socialite and artist suffering from Lyme disease passes away at 41

Socialite and artist Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord passed away at the age of 41. She took her last breath on Saturday, 28 August 2021. The news of her death was confirmed by her father, popular jewelry and luxury goods designer, Barry Keiselstein Cord.

Elisabeth was reportedly suffering from Lyme disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is mostly caused by the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria and is commonly transmitted through the deer tick.

Barry Keiselstein Cord told Page Six that his daughter has been suffering from the critical disease for many years:

“Lyme never leaves, it appears in one form or another, it is an insidious and miserable disease. Despite various treatments over the years, it continued to manifest itself in countless ways. Regardless, Elisabeth fought it, and continued on in her many creative endeavors.”

Barry also mentioned that the family is devastated by the tragic loss:

“Our entire extended family is crushed by the loss of our daughter who was one the most caring, brightest and talented personalities ever to be a proud New Yorker. The loss to us, and to her close friends, and those who knew Elisabeth on a world stage, is quite palpable.”

Although no exact cause of death was revealed, it is likely that the Deconstructing Harry actress passed away due to Lyme-related health complications.

A glance into the life of Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord

Socialite and artist Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord (Image via Getty Images)

Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord was born to Barry and Cece Keiselstein Cord on 25 December 1979 in the Deep South of North America. She grew up in Louisiana and later moved to New Mexico. She did her schooling at Chapin School and Trinity School in New York City.

She went on to study creative writing and art at Georgetown University and also attended Oxford University for higher education. She was a prominent face in the high fashion world. In 2001, she was dubbed as the “Manhattan Mix” by Observer.

According to Page Six, Kristina Stewart, society editor of Vanity Fair, once called Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord's fashion sense “promising”:

“I think she’s one of the good ones. I see Elisabeth at every fashionable sandbox, from Southampton to St. Tropez. I think people are going to be interested in what she’s wearing, where she’s going and with whom for a long time to come.”

Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord worked as a runway model and also contributed to fashion editorials. She was previously featured in the American and Italian Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Donna Karan, among others. She has also worked as an illustrator and creative director at her father’s popular design firm.

She bagged a role in Woody Allen’s Oscar-nominated film Deconstructing Harry at the age of 17. She played the sister of Annette Arnold’s character in the movie. She even ventured into the music industry and served as the lead vocalist in an alternative rock band.

She was also involved in charity work around New York. Elisabeth Keiselstein Cord’s sudden demise has left the fashion community in shock. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and colleagues alike.

Her family is reportedly planning to create a memorial park in her name. The park will be made for grieving parents who lost their children.

