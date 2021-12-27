Who is Eliza Isichei from ‘The Bachelor’? Marketing manager loves to watch movies alone

The Bachelor Season 26 will be led by Clayton Echard, who will choose his soulmate from the 31 gorgeous female contestants. One of them is Eliza Isichei, a marketing manager from Berlin, Germany.

The 25-year-old is an intelligent and well-traveled woman, according to her bio on ABC’s site. It further mentioned three fun facts about Isichei.

The first one is that she loves food festivals, proving that Isichei likes to explore different cuisines and cultures. The second fact is that The Bachelor suitress prefers watching movies alone, which means she values personal space for both herself and her future partner.

Lastly, Isichei and her family’s favorite vacation spot is Switzerland, indicating that she clearly enjoys spending time with people who are close to her.

Eliza Isichei used to prioritize work over love

Isichei’s bio further mentioned that she was a “late bloomer” in the dating world. Apparently, her adult years were all about her work, which she prioritized over finding love. But it looks like the soft-spoken woman is finally ready to meet her soulmate.

She idolizes the love that her parents share and would love to follow in their footsteps of a strong healthy relationship since they have been married for 25 years. Because of her father's job, Isichei and her family have been fortunate enough to travel and see the world.

On The Bachelor, Isichei will arrive to woo Echard and find out whether he is the right one for her or not.

Her bio reads:

“Eliza is looking for someone cultured, worldly, and ready to be her partner.”

When will ‘The Bachelor’ Season 26 premiere?

The premiere of The Bachelor Season 26 will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

The official synopsis of the dating series reads:

“Clayton Echard’s journey to find love kicks off! For the first time in two years, 31 women arrive at Bachelor Mansion ready to make their grand entrances and first impressions for the man they hope could be their future husband.”

It further mentions:

“New host, Jesse Palmer, returns to the franchise to welcome Clayton and guide him through his first evening full of dramatic ups, downs and everything in between. But before the first limo even arrives, a shocking franchise first will have Clayton clutching a rose and questioning everything.”

Even before the first rose ceremony, Echard will announce shocking news that has never happened in the history of The Bachelor.

One of the suitresses will leave the show on the first day itself, leaving 30 women as contestants on The Bachelor Season 26.

Edited by Atul S