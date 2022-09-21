Who is Elizabeth Chambers? Armie Hammer's estranged wife opens up on heartbreaking effect of House of Hammer documentary

American television personality Elizabeth Chambers opened up about Discovery+'s new documentary House of Hammer, which explores allegations against her estranged husband Armie Hammer and his grandfather Armand Hammer.

Calling it "heartbreaking," Elizabeth Chambers told E! News that watching the documentary was "painful." She further added:

"The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity."

House of Hammers is a three-part documentary on the alleged abuse by Armie and his grandfather Armand. It also delves into the Hammer family and their lifestyle.

For those unversed, in 2021 a woman identified as Effie alleged that Armie Hammer r*ped and abused her. Since then, many other accusers have come forward with their experiences with the actor, two of whom appeared in the documentary as well.

Elizabeth Chambers has finally spoken about the entire ordeal and how she prioritized her kids over everything. Chambers married Hammer in 2010. They share two kids, Harper Grace Hammer, 7, and Ford Armand Douglas Hammer, 5.

Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer were married for 10 years

Elizabeth Chambers, 40, is an American television personality and the founder of the Texas-based BIRD Bakery retail chain. She split with Hammer in 2020 and the duo shared a joint statement noting that they wanted to "move on" from their marriage.

In her new interview, Elizabeth Chambers spoke about the divorce. She told E! News:

"A divorce is a death...It was the last thing I ever wanted."

However, after nearly two years of keeping silent about her stance on the accusations against Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers quipped that she took the time to "process" everything and deal with the situation.

She said:

"I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I'm not being here, like, 'My life is amazing,' because it's been hell for a long time. Time does heal, but time alone doesn't heal."

Chambers also added that she did not plan on watching the documentary on the Hammer family, but did so after dropping her kids off at school. She quipped that she watched the documentary "with my support system" around her.

The television personality revealed that she was asked to be a part of the documentary, which she declined.

Chambers said:

"They reached out, but, in this process, all that's mattered and does matter is the kids and our family, and that was not something that was going to be in line with my goals for them."

Elizabeth Chambers also mentioned that she was "surprised" by some parts of the series but did not reveal which ones. While speaking about being surprised, she noted:

"I think that's to be expected."

What does the documentary explore?

The documentary delves into the accusations against the Hammer men, starting with Armie Hammer's great-great-grandfather Julius Hammer to the actor himself.

Hammer's aunt Casey spoke against her father Julian (Armie Hammer's grandfather) who allegedly abused her when she was a child.

Hammer's ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich detailed the alleged "trauma" she experienced during her relationship with the Call Me By Your Name actor. She opened up about being tied up without her consent during an intimate moment with Hammer.

The documentary was released on September 2. Hammer has not been charged over the accusations, but investigations are reportedly ongoing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far