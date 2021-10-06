Who is Elizabeth Rillera on 'Tough as Nails'? Contractor once "dug nine feet underneath a home on a steep hill”

Elizabeth Rillera is competing in Tough as Nails Season 3, which is set to premiere this Wednesday on CBS. The competitive reality TV series has roped in Americans who work hard and long hours every single day.

The official synopsis of Tough as Nails reads:

“Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.”

According to reports, Rillera has shown her capabilities by participating in strongman and bodybuilding programs, and is ready to face all kinds of challenges on Tough as Nails.

Who is Elizabeth Rillera?

Rillera is a 37-year-old contractor who is currently living in Olympia, Washington. In her cast bio posted on the network’s site, she described herself as resilient, patient and resourceful.

As a part of her job, Rillera plans, schedules and self-performs almost all the work, which is mainly to construct “drawings on a piece of paper."

The contractor has once "dug nine feet underneath a home on a steep hill,” and then constructed an entire basement. Rillera, who claims to stay calm and focused while under pressure, is competing Tough as Nails for her niece and nephews.

When asked why she wants to win, Rillera said:

“So the world can see what it takes to achieve a goal that starts as a vision.”

About Tough as Nails Season 3

Rillera is among the 12 contestants taking part in Tough as Nails Season 3. The other competitors are Kelsy Reynolds, Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera, Lia Mort, Lamar Edwin Hanger, Kalimba Edwards, Christine Connors, Dequincey “Quincey” Walker, Mike Shaffer, Jerome Kupuka’a, Takeru “Tak” Tanabe and Sarah Ham.

Also Read

Throughout the season, the contestants will prove their physical toughness, agility, mental strength and endurance by going through challenging tasks. As the contestants get eliminated one by one, they will be given an opportunity to stay in the game and participate in team competitions to win additional prizes.The winner will get a $200,000 cash prize and a Ford Super Duty Truck.

Tough as Nails Season 3 is set to air its first episode on CBS on October 6 at 9.00 p.m. ET and 8.00 p.m. CT. Viewers can watch the latest episodes on Paramount Plus as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish