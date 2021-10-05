Who is Sarah Ham on 'Tough as Nails'? Cement mason reveals why her favorite projects include hospitals

Tough as Nails is returning soon on CBS with its third season. Phil Keoghan will host the show, which launched last year in July. The upcoming episodes are said to be filmed in Red Beach, California, during the summer and spring of this year.

With 12 contestants on Tough as Nails, the show will include challenging tasks and eliminate participants one by one until the winner is named. The titleholder will take home $200,000 prize money and a Ford Super Duty Truck.

As this season's winner, contestant Sarah Ham seems to be a tough competitor who describes herself as hardworking, determined, and adventurous.

Who is Sarah Ham?

A resident of Queens, New York, Sarah Ham is a cement mason who builds and restores structures with cement to guarantee the strength and stability of buildings. According to Ham, masonry is more than just mixing cement and heavy lifting. Explaining the same, Ham said:

“Some people might be surprised to learn there is more science to masonry than it might look like. For different kinds of cement mix for different environments, installing rebar, measuring, etc.”

In her bio posted on the network’s site, Ham’s favorite projects are working on hospitals and public libraries as it is something she feels is her way of giving back to society. By participating in Tough as Nails, Ham wishes to teach her nephews to respect women’s strength and lead an example for her niece.

The 30-year-old mason is also an Army Reserve veteran from Queens. Ham believes that she is tough as nails as she is not a quitter and embraces obstacles which help Ham to push through any challenges that come her way.

Tough as Nails Season 3 contestants

Keoghan praised Ham’s performance on Tough as Nails and said that she put all her military training and skills into becoming a cement mason. While Ham is mentally and physically strong, her competitors also have the same caliber.

The other contestants of Tough as Nails Season 3 include Dequincey 'Quincey' Walker, Takeru 'Tak' Tanabe, Kalimba Edwards, Lia Mort, Lamar Edwin Hanger, Kelsy Reynolds, Alfredo 'Alfie' P. Rivera, Mike Shaffer, Christine Connors, Elizabeth Rillera, and Jerome Kupuka’a.

In reality, they belong to professions that require physical labor and mental strength. Although they are the best at what they do, the competition series will not be anything closer to easy and comfortable for the contestants. Who will emerge as the champion? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Tough as Nails Season 3 will air its first episode on Wednesday, October 6, at 9.00 p.m. ET on CBS.

