Who is Lia Mort? The 'Tough as Nails' contestant who is an ex-marine and a firefighter

CBS is ready to premiere a new exciting season of Tough as Nails this Wednesday. The competition series, which started last year, is one of the most highly anticipated shows on the network.

Tough as Nails is about giving a fair chance to 12 hard working contestants who show their physical and mental strength by performing challenging tasks. It is hosted by the show’s creator and famous TV personality Phil Keoghan.

All the contestants have a background of undertaking tough jobs in their real lives and one such participant is Lia Mort who makes a living by doing odd jobs.

Who is Lia Mort?

Lia Mort from Tough as Nails Season 3 is an extraordinary person who mentioned her job profile on her cast bio as “Jill-of-All-Trades.” The 54-year-old describes herself as a resourceful, energetic and positive person who does farm tours, small engine repairs and odd jobs.

When it comes to Mort’s job profile, it includes being an ex-marine, firefighter, large caliber gunner, commercial tractor trailer driver, machine maintenance & repair worker, restaurant worker, soldier, military intelligence analyst, horse farm laborer, chicken hatchery worker, retail hardware clerk, health care worker, warehouse worker among other construction trades.

She has even served in the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan. Clearly, Mort has the potential to give tough competition to all the contestants of Tough as Nails. Even Keoghan believes none of the tasks would be a big deal for her on the show.

Speaking about what makes her tough as nails, Mort said:

“I believe I am tough as nails because I attack a task with all my energy. I use my life experiences to push through tough jobs and tough times. If things don’t quite go my way, I am resilient and drive on, always trying to keep positive and motivated.”

About Tough as Nails Season 3

Mort will be seen competing against 11 other contestants, including Lamar Edwin Hanger, Takeru “Tak” Tanabe, Jerome Kupuka’a, Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera, Mike Shaffer, Kelsy Reynolds, Christine Connors, Elizabeth Rillera, Sarah Ham, Dequincey “Quincey” Walker and Kalimba Edwards.

They will be given tough challenges to test their agility, endurance, mental strength and physical toughness. One by one, the contestants will be eliminated until a winner is crowned. While the champion will win a $200,000 cash prize and a Ford Super Duty Truck, the eliminated participants will get an opportunity to win additional prizes throughout the season.

Tough as Nails Season 3 will premiere on October 6 on CBS at 9.00 p.m. ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi