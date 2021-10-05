Who is Kalimba Edwards? 'Tough as Nails' contestant is a fire captain and mother of two

A new season of Tough as Nails is on the way and fans are eagerly waiting to learn more about the Season 3 contestants. One of the tough competitors is Kalimba Edwards, who is a fire captain by profession.

The 43-year-old Edwards is a resident of Minneapolis, and describes herself as passionate, determined, and authentic. Her cast bio reveals that she is participating in the competition series for her family, and winning Tough as Nails would mean a lot to her. Edwards would like to use the prize money to help her mother retire.

Kalimba Edwards is more than a fire captain

While the Tough as Nails contestant reports to work, saves lives and fights fires every day, she is also the mother of two sons, Ty and Mekhi. According to her Instagram profile, Edwards is a “mother of dragons, yoga instructor, and lifter of heavy things." She has also been sober for 10 years.

In fact, after long hours and working hard daily, she manages to spend time with children at the daycare center run by her mother. Plus, she loves to stay active on social media.

As a reminder, Edwards posted about the upcoming season of Tough as Nails. She wrote:

“This Wednesday night catch your girl on Tough As Nails on CBS @ 8pm. . Don’t worry if you forget… there will be more reminders coming your way. 🤣🤣🤣🤣. . I can’t believe it’s only 2 days away! . “Letssssss Goooooo!” @teasleymusic voice..”

About 'Tough as Nails' Season 3

Phil Keoghan, popular TV host and show creator of Tough as Nails, calls Edwards the strongest woman that the reality series has ever seen.

She will be competing with 11 other tough and hard-working contestants, including Lia Mort, Lamar Edwin Hanger, Kelsy Reynolds, Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera, Mike Shaffer, Christine Connors, Elizabeth Rillera, Dequincey “Quincey” Walker, Takeru “Tak” Tanabe, Jerome Kupuka’a and Sarah Ham.

Their mental strength, agility, and physical endurance will be tested through various challenging tasks. As the contestants get eliminated, they will be given an opportunity to stay in the game and participate in team competitions to win additional prizes. The winner of Tough as Nails will receive a $200,000 cash prize and a Ford Super Duty Truck.

The premiere of Tough as Nails Season 3 will be held on Wednesday, October 6 at 9.00 p.m. ET and 8.00 p.m. CT on CBS. Viewers can also watch the latest episodes on Paramount Plus.

Edited by Siddharth Satish