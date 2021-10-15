Who are Ellen Hodges and Omayya Atout? Inside 'Shark Tank' inventors' dreamy love story

Season 13 of Shark Tank is bringing us very interesting inventors. A talented pair of entrepreneurs from Chattanooga, Tennessee, presented their company, Songlorious, to the Sharks.

The couple believes that their one-of-a-kind, custom song service company will turn their dreams into reality. Scheduled to air on Friday, October 15, Ellen Hodges and Omayya Atout hope for the best for their start-up, Songlorious.

About Ellen Hodges and Omayya Atout's love story

The University of Alabama graduate, Omayya, met Ellen on an online platform. They soon started a band, ended up falling in love with one another and tied the knot. Ellen was a Barista and Atout worked on the railroad in the city; up until they found Songlorious out of their apartment.

The two entrepreneurs grew up with a passion for listening and creating music. They started Songlorious because they knew that music had the power to tell a story as well as convey emotion.

Shark Tank contestants Ellen and Omayya realized that almost everybody has amazing stories for their loved ones, that they could tell through a song.

Ellen Hodges and Omayya Atout on Season 13 of Shark Tank (Image via ABC)

About Shark Tank Contestants' Songlorious

Songlorious founders, Ellen and Omayya, have witnessed a lot of tears and a lot of laughter from their customers.

They have onboarded over 150 talented, hand-picked and professional music artists that love to spread the magic of music; making people feel something with their art. Since 2020, Songlorious has already delivered over 10,500 songs to date!

The company's website is very user friendly and exclusive. It provides customisable options for creating your own song track. Picking the genre, length of the song, vocal artist, mood, and even delivery format is all tailor made for clients.

