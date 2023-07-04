Who is Ellie Breaux? All about Miss Texas 2023

Ellie Breaux was crowned Miss Texas 2023 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, Texas, on Saturday, July 1. She beat 56 other women to win the much-coveted title, sash, crown, and a scholarship worth 20,000 dollars at the 86th edition of the competition. Ellie Breaux hails from Houston and was previously Miss Tarrant County. After her victory, she took to Miss America Texas's Instagram account to share her heartfelt message:

“I still can’t believe this is real life. I am constantly having to look at myself in the mirror to be sure I’m not dreaming.”

Besides winning Miss Texas 2023 title, Ellie Breaux also won preliminary rounds of the coveted contest, such as evening gown and talent show. During the latter, Ellie Breaux performed a dance and rhythmic gymnasts routine to Lady Gaga’s Top Gun: Maverick anthem Hold My Hand.

Ellie Breaux is putting her pageant scholarship to good use to pursue fashion design

22-year-old Miss Texas 2023 Ellie Breaux graduated last month from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor’s degree in marketing with a focus on retailing, global marketing, and business policy. She is currently pursuing her lifelong dream in fashion design.

A Houston police officer's daughter, Ellie's community service initiative is called “Cops in the Community,” which aims to bridge the gap between police officers and the common citizens:

“My goal is for our children to perceive police officers as heroes rather than adversaries,” she said after her recent win.

Following her crowning, she further added:

"I am hoping to unify Texas...I come from a family of law enforcement and there's such a miscommunication between police officers and their communities. And I'm really trying to bridge that gap so we can unify Texas and ultimately unify America."

Ellie Breaux started competing in pageants as a college freshman and never reportedly expected to participate in big stages, such as Miss Texas or Miss America contests. But once she realized that being part of pageants will help her grow her community service initiative, there was no stopping.

With the 20,000 dollars college scholarship that she won at Miss Texas 2023, she strives to pay off some of her student loans and earn a Master’s degree in fashion design. As a high schooler, Ellie Breaux was a lifeguard for four years, which continued all the way to her college days.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Elli Breaux served as a personal shopper at H-E-B and a lifeguard at a Houston waterpark during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has modeled for brands Varsity, Terry Costa, and Sherri Hill and acted as a part-time marketing assistant for Varsity’s marketing team. She is also a professional ballet dancer and the local title holder for the Miss Texas Organization.

Apart from being Miss Tarrant County in 2022, she was also crowned Miss Park Cities in September 2021 and Miss Keller in February 2019.

On July 1's contest, contestant Madison Matlock, who is a Lamesa native and the previous Miss DeWitt County, was crowned the first runner-up at Miss Texas 2023. A recent graduate from Southern Methodist University, she won 10,000 dollars in scholarship.

