Who is Emilia Schüle? Meet the actress who plays Marie Antoinette in the new PBS drama series

Actress Emilia Schüle portrays the lead role of Marie Antoinette in PBS' new historical drama series, Marie Antoinette.

Marie Antoinette was France's last queen before the French Revolution. Over the years, her life has been explored in numerous TV shows and movies, and it'll be interesting to see Emilia's interpretation of the role in the new drama series.

Emilia Schüle is a noted actress who's essayed quite a few memorable roles in TV and films over the years. Marie Antoinette premiered in the US on PBS on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Emilia Schüle has been part of the entertainment business from a young age

Emilia Schüle was born on November 28, 1992, in Blagoveshchensk, Russia. She reportedly moved to Berlin with her parents when she was one year old. Emilia was interested in dancing from a very young age and took classes in various styles of dance, including ballet and street dance.

As a teenager, she appeared in quite a few commercials and later ventured into the world of television, appearing in Guten Morgen, Herr Grothe, and Manatu – Nur die Wahrheit rettet dich.

Emilia Schüle got her breakout role in cinema in Ute Wieland's teen flick, Freche Mädchen, wherein she starred alongside several other prominent actors like Anke Engelke, Armin Rohde, and many more.

Some of her other notable film and TV acting credits include Rock It!, Aschenputtel, Freche Mädchen 2, and Berlin TV Station, among many more. Her lead role in Marie Antoinette, which premiered in the UK in December 2022, has garnered critical acclaim, with many critics considering it to be one of her finest performances.

Regarding her preparation for the role, Emilia Schüle mentioned during an interview with Collider that portraying the character was ''daunting'' and ''a lot of pressure.'' She said (obtained via Collider):

''I remember I was happy to have the part for two days, and then I just realized that I have so much work to do, and it's a really big job and a lot of weight on my shoulders. But then I just prepared as much as I could. And then I do know that at some point, you just have to let go and have to have fun because you will not have amazing results if you're in your head. Acting is about letting go, and I feel like I accomplished that.''

A quick look at Marie Antoinette plot and cast

The period drama series explores the life of the titular character prior to the French Revolution, focusing on the years leading up to her marriage, among various other things.

Here's a short description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''An innocent teenage queen drawn into a dark, manipulative court of Versailles. Her duty is to bear an heir. Her fate will set a country on fire.''

Starring alongside Emilia Schüle in important supporting roles are actors like James Purefoy as Louis XV, Jack Archer as Provence, Jack Archer as Provence, and Jasmine Blackborow as Lamballe, among many more. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

