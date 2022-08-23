Who is Emily Carey? Meet the actor who plays Alicent Hightower in HBO's House of the Dragon

Actor Emily Carey essays the character of Alicent Hightower in HBO's House of the Dragon. The 19-year-old star portrays the younger version of Hightower, while Olivia Cooke stars as the older avatar. Carey is a young, promising actor who's made their mark in television with notable roles in several shows like Casualty and Get Even.

The highly anticipated House of the Dragon premiered on August 21, 2022, to highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with many praising the writing, visual aesthetics, and performances of the cast. Keep reading to find out more details about Emily Carey's various roles as an actor and their character in the new Game of Thrones prequel.

HBO's House of the Dragon: Emily Carey slated to portray a villainous role

Emily Carey was born on April 30, 2003, in Barnet, London. They got into acting at the age of nine while performing in Shrek The Musical at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. They subsequently worked in quite a few musicals. Their first significant role in television was Grace Beauchamp in BBC's acclaimed medical drama, Casualty. DC fans will recognize them as the young Diana Prince in Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot in the lead role.

They starred as Mike Cavanaugh in the teen thriller show, Get Even. Other notable roles include Anastasia in Netflix's Anastasia: Once Upon a Time. Their role as the younger version of Alicent Hightower in House of the Dragon is one of the most complex characters in the series. Hightower is the daughter of Ser Otto Hightower. One of the fascinating aspects of the series is Hightower's complicated equation with King Viserys' child, Rhaneyra Targaryen.

Rhaneyra and Hightower share an intimate bond, but their relationship becomes more complex and tense as the story progresses. It'll also be interesting to see how Carey's performance pans out in the series as Alicent Hightower is expected to be one of the major villains.

According to the New York Post, Emily Carey said at Comic-Con that Alicent Hightower is a ''multifaceted'' character with ''many layers to her.''

A quick look at the House of the Dragon plot and cast

House of the Dragon is set centuries before the events of Game of Thrones as it explores the brutal Targaryen civil war. The official synopsis of the series, as per HBO, reads:

''The reign of House Targaryen begins: House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, is here. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.''

The first episode has received widespread acclaim from both viewers and critics, thanks to its strong writing, stylistic elements, and performances by the cast. The show stars Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, and Emily Carey, among many others, in significant roles.

You can watch House of the Dragon on HBO and HBO Max.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das