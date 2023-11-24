Who is Emma Willis? Meet the host of The Voice UK season 12

The twelfth series of The Voice UK, hosted by Emma Willis and featuring coaching from Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs, and Anne-Marie, is filmed at Salford's Media City UK. The show continues its distinctive approach, showcasing a variety of individuals with diverse backgrounds and singing abilities as they aim to impress the superstar coaches.

Season 12 of The Voice UK premiered on Saturday, 4 November, at 8.25 pm on ITV and ITVX. The upcoming edition introduced a new twist to the competition by inviting musical groups to participate alongside individual singers.

In this unique format, contestants, solo, duo, and groups rely solely on their voices to impress the coaches and compete for a recording contract with Universal Records. Tom Jones, Will.i.am, Olly Murs, and Anne-Marie return to their iconic red, spinning chairs. At the same time, Emma Willis steps back to host the much-awaited season 12 of The Voice.

Who is Emma Willis? The new coach of The Voice UK?

Emma Willis, an English broadcaster, is renowned for her work with Channel 5, BBC, ITV, and Heart FM. Notable hosting roles include Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Voice UK since 2014. She also presented The Voice Kids UK from 2017 to 2023 and co-hosted The Circle in 2019 and 2021.

Born on 18 March 1976 in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, Emma began modeling at 15. She worked for various magazines, retailers, and companies, including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, GAP, and Chanel.

Securing her initial breakthrough in 2002 as a presenter on MTV, Willis went on to host a range of shows, including guest appearances on programs like CD: UK, This Morning, and Loose Women.

In September 2013, Emma Willis earned a longlist nomination for Most Popular Entertainment Presenter at the 2014 National Television Awards. This marked her second consecutive longlist nomination for the award.

After a three-year courtship, Emma married Busted member Matt Willis at Rushton Hall, Northamptonshire. Featured in OK magazine, their wedding preceded the births of their children: Isabelle in June 2009, Ace in November 2011, and Trixie in May 2016.

Will Emma Willis Coach the new season of The Voice UK?

Emma Willis returned as host of the reality talent show The Voice season 12, featuring unsigned singers vying for a recording contract, a substantial cash prize, and an all-inclusive luxury five-star holiday to Mauritius.

This, however, would be Olly Murs and Annie Marie's last season with The Voice UK. According to confirmed reports, ITV1 has chopped both off the 2024 season that is bound to be released.

ITV1 is always looking for fresh faces due to its immense teen fan following, and they are famous for replacing judges based on artists' popularity. Keeping in line with the trend, they have decided to replace the two judges, and viewers will witness Emma Willis, the current presenter of The Voice UK, taking over the coaching position.

She loves presenting shows, especially The Voice UK. In an interview with The Daily Star's HOTTV column, she said,

"I had loads of fun!" This series, everyone who got up on stage was just incredible. With each person, it seemed like the talent just got better and better. That's a testament to the show as you have to be good to take part, which makes it nearly impossible to whittle it down at the end."

The former Big Brother presenter highlighted the camaraderie at The Voice, describing it as one big family. Emma Willis expressed her joy that the latest quest to discover the next big singer is in progress. She said,

"It feels lovely to be back. We are one big family so it's nice to get going again. Everyone is really settled as we all know what we are doing."

While some viewers are disappointed by the departure of their favorite coaches in the upcoming season, many are excited about Emma Willis taking on a coaching role. The anticipation is high, and only time will reveal if viewers will embrace her coaching style as much as they loved Marie and Murs.

To catch all the action in Season 12 of The Voice UK, tune in to Sky or ITV/ITVX every Saturday at 8:25 pm and be captivated by the incredible talents on display.