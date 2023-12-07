Who is Emma Wilson, Anne Robinson's daughter? Queen of Mean was married twice before dating Andrew Parker Bowles

The Weakest Link host Anne Robinson has been reportedly dating Andrew Parker Bowles for a year. According to Mirror, the duo have also attended a luxurious dinner party due to which their relationship has no longer remained a secret. Anne is a famous TV host and is known as the Queen of Mean for her frequent use of insults and personal questions.

Anne has a daughter named Emma from her marriage with Charles Wilson from 1968 to 1973, as per Daily Star. Emma Wilson was the host of a travel show called Holiday: Heaven on Earth, as per The Standard. She has also been the host of a few other shows such as Scaredy Camp.

A source for The Sun revealed more details about Anne and Andrew's relationship, saying that they were introduced through a "mutual friend."

The source told,

"Annie remains fiercely independent and while she has staff, who regularly whip up meals for the pair, she's been impressed with Andrew's own cooking skills. The Brigadier and the Queen of Mean does have a certain ring to it – but there's no chance of them living together as she's far too self-sufficient."

A friend of Anne Robinson and Andrew Parker Bowles stated that the duo have tried to avoid being in the spotlight and that Andrew is the one person who keeps her happy all the time. The friend revealed that Andrew had been spotted at a few parties organized by Anne.

Anne Robinson's daughter has also pursued a career as a host like her mother

Anne Robinson is popular for her work as a host of TV shows. The Standard reported that after finishing high school, Anne's daughter, Emma, came to Sky News as a researcher for a children's program and served as a reporter in New York for a long time.

In 2006, Emma tied the knot with Liam Kan, who helmed many commercials and became the parents of three children – Luke, Hudson, and Parker. The duo were reportedly introduced to each other in 2003 through common friends. Emma also loves to travel and she once traveled to Madeira with her mother.

Emma addressed about her mother while speaking to The Standard in 2012 and said:

"Sometimes I think she can sound like the Queen. When her little finger comes out pointing. If she is doing something like The One Show or Room 101 – it's those kind of things when I'm like: here we go again."

Emma additionally stated that she was thankful for her parents' separation as she believed that things would have taken a worse turn. She also spoke about her fathеr to Thе Standard, saying that hе did еvеrything to kееp hеr closе to hеr mothеr.

"Had it bееn thе othеr way round and it was thе fathеr I was going off to sее, wе wouldn't bе having this convеrsation I think it was thе bеst of what thе situation had to offеr."

Anne Robinson has been married twice in the past

As mentioned earlier, Anne Robinson's first marriage was to journalist Charles Wilson from 1968 to 1973. Chard and Ilminster News stated that Charles gained recognition as the editor for publications such as the Glasgow Evening Times and The Glasgow Herald.

Later, Anne exchanged vows with her agent John Penrose in 1980. BBC reported that Anne and John separated in 2007 due to irreconcilable differences and shared a statement at the time, saying that she and John would remain close friends.