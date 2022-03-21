Who is Emyrson Flora on American Idol? Cleveland singer is only 16

Teenager Emyrson Flora is all set to audition on American Idol in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie on March 21, 2022 on ABC.

If the singer is able to impress the judges of the reality music competition with her musical talent, she will be called to Hollywood to compete with some of the finest singers of the nation on national TV.

Who is American Idol singer Emyrson Flora?

16-year-old Emyrson Flora from Ohio has been a singer since her childhood. She fell in love with music when she was around 10 years of age. Since then, music has been her best friend.

Before crooning in front of the judges, Flora, a junior in high school, showcased her talent on social media platforms by posting her singing videos.

The singer is also a skilled piano and guitar player. Her TikTok channel has over 10,000 followers. The singer also tries her hand at writing songs from time to time.

With her audition, the singer hopes to impress the judges with her voice and take her singing passion to new heights.

About American Idol Episode 5

Episode 5 of American Idol season 20 will continue airing on ABC on March 21, 2022 on Monday.

In this episode, many new singers from different backgrounds will audition in front of the judges in Los Angeles, Nashville and Austin.

Emmy Award-winner host Ryan Seacrest will help the contestants with their performance. The winner of the final Platinum Ticket will also be revealed in this episode. The winner will have the privilege to skip the first phase of Hollywood week.

Huntergirl and Kenedi Anderson won the first two tickets.

Singer-songwriter Huntergirl was the first participant to receive a Platinum Ticket in the twentieth season and was named the "New Age Miranda Lambert" by the judges. Meanwhile, Anderson won the second ticket on the March 6 episode of the show with her performance of Lady Gaga's Applause.

The contestants who will audition this week are:

Sir Blayke Kimmie Caraffa Jay Copeland Emyrson Flora Morgan Gruber Tobias Hill Skyler Maxey-Wert Carly Mickeal Kaylin Roberson Matt Gorman Cameron Whitcomb Saylor Woodmansee

At the finale, the winner will take away a grand cash prize along with a record deal with a label. Other than ABC, all the episodes of American Idol season 20 can be viewed on Hulu DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and FuboTV.

