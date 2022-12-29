Who is Eric Henderson? Livingstone College athlete killed in car accident 

21-year-old Eric Henderson, a basketball player from North Carolina’s Livingstone College was killed in a car crash in Cumberland County on Monday, December 26. Henderson's vehicle crashed with a pickup truck being driven by an off-duty deputy on the U.S. Route 13 highway. The injured deputy was taken to Fayetteville’s Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

As per reports by WRAL and WNCN, the Highway Patrol pointed out that the athlete speedily hit the deputy’s car after crossing the center line.

Livingstone College is deeply saddened by the passing of one of its own. Mr. Henderson was a sophomore at Livingstone College, but a freshman on the basketball team. We asked that you keep Eric's family and the Livingstone College Family in your prayers during this time!

According to reports, Eric was returning to campus after visiting his family for Christmas when he ran into the deputy’s pick-up truck. The head-on crash was reported to Patrol Telecommunicators on December 26 at about 6 pm.

It was reported that three people received injuries in the wreck and a young man was killed. Due to the crash, the highway was closed for about two hours near Merille Court in Wade.

Eric Henderson was a relative of a faculty assembly president of Livingstone College

Our hearts go out to the family of Eric Henderson. We are devastated to hear that he is

no longer with us. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to Eric's family and friends.

Eric Henderson was a sophomore at Livingstone College and enlisted in the basketball team as a freshman small forward.

Henderson's college expressed its devastation at his sudden and tragic passing. The school shared a statement where they mentioned that he was an honors student and lived in Livingstone’s Honors Residence Hall.

Eric Henderson was a 21-year-old college basketball player known for his work ethic and "upbeat" attitude.

The honors student was killed in a car crash the day after Christmas, rocking a small North Carolina school. He died when his car crossed the center line and into a pickup.

The head coach of the school’s men’s basketball team, James Stinson, said that Eric Henderson wanted to be at Livingstone and that he was proud to be a Blue Bear. The coach added:

“He was willing to sacrifice to make sure everyone else was OK. He was the ultimate student-athlete.”

Henderson, a native of Virginia Beach, VA, was also Rev. Dr. Johnnie P. Henderson’s great-nephew.

Dr. Henderson is the faculty assembly president at the college.

CIAA @CIAAForLife



sophomore student-athlete, Eric Henderson.

The president of Livingstone, Dr. Anthony J. Davis, said:

“Our thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time is extended to Eric’s family, friends, teammates, and college family. While it is difficult as a campus family to lose a fellow Blue Bear, we send our love to Eric’s family as they deal with this tragedy during the holidays. ”

The president also said that Eric Henderson was hard-working and well-mannered. He was always smiling and had an upbeat attitude. He concluded:

“May the memory of who he was bring some comfort to those who loved and knew him."

