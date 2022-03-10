Who is Eric Hollenbeck? The Craftsman woodworker began his salvage logging company with a $300 loan

Magnolia Network's upcoming home restoration show, The Craftsman, stars master woodworker Eric Hollenbeck. The Eureka native is the founder of the salvage logging company Blue Ox Millworks, which has been harboring 48 years of quality architectural millwork. Hollenbeck’s passion for breathing life into a mere piece of wood has given his company huge success.

It was definitely no cakewalk for the master woodworker to start a venture of true craftsmanship. His story behind creating Blue Ox Millworks has been a tale of relentless dedication that has also led him to work for the White House twice.

In a press release, the show released its official synopsis, which read,

"Master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck is in the restoration business, taking historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, and giving them new life."

Everything you need to know about Eric Hollenbeck in The Craftsman

Blue Ox Millworks is a well-established timber company that started out of Eric’s love and respect for natural habitat. In the year 1973 with a $300 bank loan, Eric along with two other partners aimed to start their newest venture, a salvage logging company. With a reputation for having one of the cleanest environmental records, the three partners started receiving contracts to work for state parks in Humboldt.

Moreover, they rented a North Mountain Power Company building that used to get flooded four times a year. However, they bought the property with the hope of revamping the place. In the 1970s, Eric and his wife Vivana started another service that manufactured prefabricated sheds.

Today, Eric has styled Blue Ox into a Victorian Era-styled mill with antique pieces of equipment. However, he still has a strong grip over impeccable woodwork and concerns for the environment.

Apart from the White House, Eric has also created masterpieces for state parks, historic cathedrals, and Russian East Orthodox churches.

Eric Hollenbeck co-owns the company along with his family and also runs a woodworking school.

Also, ahead of the upcoming show’s premiere, Eric Hollenbeck told House Beautiful,

"My hope for this show is to inspire the next generation of craftsmen to find the same joy and passion in creating something beautiful with their own hands."

The Craftsman is set to premiere on March 15 on Magnolia Network and Discovery+.

Edited by Sabika