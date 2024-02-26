Who was Eric Mays married to? All about the firebrand Flint councilman as he dies aged 65

Eric Mays, the Flint City councilman, known for lively debates and outbursts at council meetings, reportedly passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Mays, who was 65 at the time of his death stayed close to his home in the weeks leading up to his death, according to MLive. The publication also reported that Mays' cause of death was unknown.

Eric Mays was first elected in 2013 and he was known for his activism and unwavering devotion to his First Ward constituents.

According to WXYZ, he was the first public official to raise questions about the water quality in Flint, Michigan in 2015. This was reportedly after the city began taking water from the Flint River without sufficiently treating it which led to widespread skin issues.

The councilman's outspokenness at meetings often led him to butt heads with his colleagues, prompting outbursts that would go viral, attracting followers.

The third-term council member’s death was mourned by many, including city officials who remarked on his courageous service to his ward. Mays is survived by his wife, Megan Ritchie, and their three children.

Eric Mays' wife Megan Ritchie allegedly received threats

Eric Mays, known for his tumultuous relationships with his colleagues, largely kept his family life out of the public domain. While the councilman has been arrested, charged, and fined several times, his wife Megan Ritchie kept a relatively low profile. She also avoided media attention after allegedly receiving abuse and threats from his detractors, Current Online reported.

Meanwhile, Mays, who was re-elected for the third time in 2021, was removed from council meetings several times over the years. In 2015, police escorted him out of a meeting after he refused to stop speaking.

While his clashes with other council members have become fuel for viral videos online, it has often landed him in trouble. In 2020 he was stripped of a leadership role as a vice president and Finance Committee chair. He was removed from the role after he compared the council's leader President Monica Gallowa to Adolf Hitler during a public meeting and gave her a Nazi salute.

Mays, who graduated from Michigan University in 1981 with a degree in political science and pre-law, ventured into politics in the 2000s.

While he was beloved in his constituency, he was often accused of creating a hostile work environment by his colleagues. They stated that he would make fiery rebuttals during meetings which often got him arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

Eric Mays created GoFundMe to fight disorderly conduct conviction

In 2023, Genesee District Court convicted Eric Mays on a disorderly conduct charge filed after police removed him from a City Council meeting in April 2023. At the time, he had refused to leave the council chambers despite being asked to leave by council member Allie Herkenroder, MLive reported.

Shortly after, Eric Mays launched a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to fight against the conviction. The fundraiser, which has raised over $23,000, stated that the councilman's lawyers cost him more money than he had at the time.

“Sometimes cash is necessary to win. This is one of those times. Lawyers are costing more than I have at this time. Timing is everything. I am asking for your financial support. If ‘we’ all do a little ‘we’ will win this legal battle," the fundraiser read.

Despite his seemingly fractious relationships, he was respected by his colleagues and the city, who penned tributes, mourning his death. According to Detroit News, Flint City Council President Ladle Lewis said Eric Mays's indelible contributions to the city will always be remembered with respect.

Lewis added that Mays wasn't just a "dedicated public servant but also a tireless champion for the people of Flint." He went on to praise Eric for his "unwavering commitment" to the betterment of the community.

"His unwavering commitment to the betterment of our community has left an indelible mark, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him," the city council president added.

In a press release, the City of Flint Michigan said in Eric May's honor, the flag at City Hall would be lowered to half-staff on Monday, February 26, 2024.