Who is Ethan Crumbley's half brother? All about Eli as parents held on $500K bond each

Eli Crumbley,18, is the older brother of Ethan Crumbley,15, an accused shooter from Oxford School.

Eli Crubley and his father, James, previously lived in Jacksonville, Florida with Eli’s mom, but later on shifted to Oxford, Michigan, with Eli's stepmother, Jennifer.

A few days after living with his father and stepmother, Eli felt something to be "off", after which in March, he moved back to Florida to live with his own mother leaving Ethan behind.

In an interview, Eli said:

“It mostly had to do with the relationship between my stepmother and I. It wasn’t as great as it could be. Moving back to Florida was the best option for me.”

Picture of Ethan (right) and Eli (left) when they used to live together in Florida (Image via Facebook)

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley held on $500K bond each

A district judge in Michigan's Oakland County set a bond of $500K each for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley.

The accused is now under supervision in jail for killing four of his schoolmates and leaving seven others injured on Tuesday. They were also declared a "flight risk" during their arraignment hearing.

Overnight, the parents of the #Oxford shooting suspect were apprehended in Detroit by the US Marshals and local law enforcement. They have plead not guilty and were sentenced to $500k bail each (no 10% bond permitted). Next hearing is 12/22 at 9:45 am.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were accused of the Oxford high shooting on December 4. They were also charged four times for involuntary manslaughter on Saturday morning after they were arrested while hiding in a Detroit warehouse.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard on Saturday afternoon revealed that Jennifer, James and Ethan Crumbley are in isolation and on suicide watch.

The sheriff alleged that there have been similar threats to the community since this recent tragedy took place.

Eli describes Ethan Crumbley as a happy and simple boy

Eli described Ethan Crumbley as a simple, quiet boy who enjoyed playing Minecraft and had no signs of mental illness or unhappiness.

He claimed:

“As far as I knew, Ethan was always good. He was just quiet, kept to himself, kept his circle of friends small. He was a clean kid, didn't smoke or do drugs, nothing, he got good grades. He wanted to be an archeologist.”

Eli later added in an interview that he did not have any information regarding why Ethan Crumbley carried out the shooting.

