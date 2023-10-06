Who was Evans Richardson? Age and all about Sufjan Stevens' partner as singer dedicates new album to late companion

Sufjan Stevens has dedicated his recently released album, Javelin, to his late partner, Evans Richardson. Stevens revealed the same in an Instagram post with a picture of Richardson.

He started by thanking everyone for listening to the album and saying that Richardson passed away in April this year. He continued:

"He was an absolute gem of a person, full of life, love, laughter, curiosity, integrity, and joy. He was one of those rare and beautiful ones you find only once in a lifetime – precious, impeccable, and absolutely exceptional in every way."

Sufjan wrote that relationships are not so easy, but it is fine to work for the "ones you love, especially the beautiful ones, who are few and far between." He stated that in case someone feels the same, he or she needs to keep that relationship secure. He added:

"This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Thank you. I love you. XOS."

Sufjan Stevens' partner was working at the Studio Museum in Harlem

Evans Richardson's name has been trending since Sufjan Stevens dedicated his latest album to him. Netizens have been curious to know about Richardson since then.

Richardson's obituary on Dignity Memorial states that he was born on April 24, 1980, and was 43 years old at the time of death. He is survived by his parents, Evans and Betty. His visitation and funeral service were held the following month on the same day.

Expand Tweet

It states that he was the Chief of-Staff for the Studio Museum in Harlem and contributed to the success of the museum, which was active for around 55 years.

The obituary states that he completed his graduation from the Westminster Christian Academy. He then joined Columbia University, acquiring his bachelor's degree, and he got his master's degree from Yale University.

Evans also became the Chairman of the American Alliance of Museums' Accreditation Commission in 2021.

Sufjan Stevens has been struggling with health issues for some time

Sufjan Stevens shared a selfie through Instagram on September 20, 2023. He wrote that his walking abilities have been affected since being diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

He wrote that he was unable to participate in press interactions and promotional activities while he is at the hospital. He stated that he began experiencing the symptoms last month where he could not feel his arms, hands, and legs.

He said he underwent a few tests at an ER. The test results revealed that he has Guillian-Barre syndrome and added that he has started undergoing treatment for the same. He spoke about the aftermath of the treatment and said:

"Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life."

Sufjan Stevens wrote that he started getting physical therapy and would be able to walk again.

The 48-year-old has released 13 albums until now and is known for his singles like Too Much, A Little Lost, and more. His latest album has received a positive response and features three singles—So You Are Tired, Will Anybody Ever Love Me?, and A Running Start.