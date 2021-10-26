Who is Fabio Viviani on 'Selena + Chef'? TV chef has launched three dozen food establishments

HBO's Selena + Chef is back with Season 3 and so are the trusty chefs, of which Fabio Viviani is one. The Max Original's entertaining cooking show returns on Thursday, October 28, on HBO Max.

This season, popstar Selena Gomez is challenging her cooking skills even more. As many as 10 chefs join in with their interesting recipes.

Season 3 makes learning even more exciting by embracing fun group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more.

Who is Fabio Viviani on 'Selena + Chef' Season 3?

Fabio Viviani is a celebrity chef, hospitality developer and consultant, best-selling cookbook author, and TV host. He owns many restaurants across America, hosts exclusive private estate experiences and runs online cooking classes.

Hailing from Italy, Fabio moved to the United States in 2005 to expand his culinary journey. In 2008, he participated in the reality television competition series Top Chef, where he was announced as the “Fan Favorite”.

Fabio Viviani's new venture, Osteria by Fabio Viviani, is up and running in the Carmel Market District for lunch takeaway service and DoorDash delivery.

The restaurant will run all weekdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, with a grand opening scheduled for later this year.

Market District’s general manager Joe Sark noted:

“This will be the fourth Osteria concept. We have others at LAX, in Oklahoma City, and in the Chicago area, all with very different menus, but the vibe is still the same—a simple, rustic neighborhood restaurant that’s all about community.”

Over the past 15 years, Fabio has opened about 36 food establishments, restaurants, bars, and event spaces. Viviani has served as a spokesperson for many international brands.

Fabio Viviani Hospitality is one of the most successful restaurant groups in the United States, with about 10 million meals served each year.

About 'Selena + Chef' Season 3

Budding chef, pop icon and beauty mogul Selena Gomez is back with another entertaining season of Selena + Chef. Many more guests and chefs are invited to join the star in her stunning kitchen.

Along with her viewers, Selena will learn recipes such as seafood fit for a soirée, South Indian brunches and liquid nitrogen ice cream.

The cooking show raises money for non-profit organizations every season. Each chef will bring out a charity. To date, the series has raised $360,000 for 23 nonprofit organizations.

Season 3 of Selena + Chef features a variety of chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe.

Stream Selena + Chef Season 3 streams from October 28 on HBO Max.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee