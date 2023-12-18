Who is Fantasia Barrino married to? All about her husband and children amid Airbnb racial profiling controversy

American singer and actress, Fantasia Barrino, recently made headlines after she took to X to accuse Airbnb of racially profiling her and her kids. According to her tweet, they were having a party when the Airbnb owners kicked her and her children out at midnight, alleging that they were making “loud noises.”

Not only that, but the Airbnb hosts reportedly accused Fantasia Barrino of exceeding the number of guests who could stay the night, which according to The Color Purple actress, was far from the truth.

“It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin… I dare not stay quiet,” Barrino alleged in her tweet about the incident.

In the wake of this controversy, the family of the actress has come under the spotlight. As per People, Barrino is currently married to Kendall Taylor and has three kids - Zion, Dallas, and Keziah.

It is noteworthy that Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor made headlines when they signed a prenup before their wedding, suggested by the husband, as was revealed by the actress during an appearance in The Breakfast Club in 2019.

Everything you need to know about Fantasia Barrino’s family

Fantasia Barrino has three children – daughter Zio Quari Barrino with former partner Brandel Shouse, son Dallas Xavier Barrino with ex-boyfriend Antwaun Cook, and daughter Keziah London Taylor with her businessman husband Kendall Taylor, whom she married in 2015. The kids are 22, 12, and 2 years of age respectively.

Zion Quari Barrino

As per People, Fantasia Barrino became a mother for the first time at the age of 17, when she was blessed with a daughter, Zion Quari Barrino in 2001. She shares Zion with her former partner Brandel Shouse.

Zion first came to the limelight when she was featured in her mother’s 2017 music video, When I Met You, where she played the younger version of Fantasia. Later, in December 2022, Zio launched her makeup line, Quari Beauty.

People also reported that Zion acted in an unnamed movie venture in collaboration with rap artist David Banner.

Dallas Xavier Barrino

Born in December 2011, Fantasia Barrino welcomed her only son, Dallas Xavier Barrino, with her former runner spouse Antwaun Cook.

According to People, Dallas is an avid gamer, which is why his parents built him a gaming room on his 11th birthday. He is also academically inclined and often gets good grades, including an honor roll badge and a certificate.

Keziah London Taylor

Fantasia Barrino welcomed her youngest child, daughter Keziah London Taylor, in May 2021 after a three-year-long fertility battle. She shares Keziah with Kendall Taylor.

People mentioned that Fantasia’s youngest was born prematurely and had to spend weeks in neonatal intensive care following her birth. Later, the actress even told People that staying away from her newborn was “the hardest thing I think I ever went through.”

Exploring, in brief, Fantasia Barrino’s recent Airbnb controversy

The American Idol Season 3 winner took to X on Sunday and made a lengthy post about her latest bad experience at an Airbnb in Mooresville, North Carolina, as reported by Daily Mail. Here’s what Fantasia Barrino wrote.

“My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight.”

She further added how the host wrongly accused them of partying with “loud noises outdoors” because they saw “balloons being dripped off” and a “game truck with no generator” during the early hours of the party meant for her 12-year-old son and his friends.

Fantasia added that all she wanted was to make her son feel “special” as she had been constantly working and traveling for the promotion of one of her upcoming movies.

“The amount of guests we reserved for are the amount of guest who stayed the night. They never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over!!"

She also added her observation that there were balloon ribbons left behind which proved that the house hosted another party recently. Additionally, there was reportedly evidence on the wall, an outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi, a well-equipped game room, and a poker table - all of which proved that people often hosted parties/ gatherings there.

Therefore, according to her, it was racial discrimination against her and her kids, which forced her not to “stay quiet” any longer.

According to Business Insider, an Airbnb spokesperson contacted Fantasia via the comment section of her tweet and also added that they did not “condone discrimination in any way.” The representative also added a link to the company’s non-discrimination policy. They also requested the actress to directly message the host via email for a follow-up.

Barrino even posted about the incident on Instagram, detailing how they had to take the kids home at 6 am:

"So, at 6a, in the freezing rain, with sleepy kids, we loaded up 4 vehicles, respectfully cleaned and organized everything back to its original place and we left. Logistically, some of the children had to be immediately taken home, with one stating they didn’t want to go home. I didn’t deserve to look or feel like I let my son and the other kids down."

Fantasia Barrino will be starring as a rural Georgia woman Celie in the upcoming film The Color Purple, set to hit theaters on Christmas. The movie is an adaptation of the novel by the same name and was previously made into a Broadway production, where she also starred between 2005 and 2008.