Who is Morris Wortman? NY fertility doctor dies in plane crash

Gynecologist Dr. Morris Wortman recently died in a plane crash that happened in upstate New York on May 28, 2023, before 5:45 p.m. Wortman was 72 years old at the time of his death. The plane was being operated by a pilot named Earl Luce who boasted online about making the experimental aircraft on his own.

Luce was also killed in the crash. He was 70.

While speaking in a press release, Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said that as per the initial investigation, the wings of the aircraft were detached from the fuselage and fell to the ground, landing in an orchard. He added that the National Transportation Safety Board has already reached the spot and is conducting an investigation. Bourke continued:

"The fuselage of the aircraft continued west approximately 1,000 to 1,500 yards before crashing into a pasture behind a residence."

The aircraft was identified as a Wittman W-5 Buttercup and WIVB television reported that aircraft parts were spread all around the place.

In 2021, Wortman made headlines when he was charged with using his sperm for impregnating a majority of his patients.

Dr. Morris Wortman was targeted by anti-abortion protesters over the years

Dr. Morris Wortman was operating a fertility practice in Rochester and he was threatened by anti-abortion protesters during the early 2000s. He became a popular face in news channels after being sued by a woman named Morgan Hellquist in 2021.

Hellquist claimed that she was the daughter of Wortman - something she deduced after undergoing a DNA test.

Several charges were imposed against Dr. Morris Wortman and his clinic, the Center of Menstrual Disorders, including medical malpractice, battery, infliction of emotional distress, negligence, fraud, and lack of informed consent. Monroe County District Attorney's Office reported at the time that Wortman will possibly not be charged as a lot of time had passed since the incident.

Hellquist's mother used to reportedly get fertility treatments from Wortman during the '80s. According to the lawsuit, Wortman lied to the family that the sperm donor was a local medical student. Although Hellquist was his gynecology patient, Wortman never revealed the truth to her.

The lawsuit stated that Hellquist took the DNA test in 2016 which proved that she was linked to one half-sibling after another and a majority of them were children of sperm donors. One of the siblings, David Berry, and Hellquist were in touch for around four years until the suspicions were confirmed.

The lawsuit also mentioned that Morgan Hellquist got married and also had a few kids, but because she was suffering from irregular menstrual bleeding, she was visiting Dr. Morris Wortman since 2012.

It also stated that Wortman was a father of three kids from his marriages and his mother and brother were undergoing treatment for mental illness.

As per Elle, a generic testing service disclosed that Hellquist was half Ashkenazi Jewish. The suit said that Ashkenazi descendants have a high risk of medical issues like cancer.

