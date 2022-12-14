Who is Faze Jarvis? Austin McBroom sued for fraud by YouTuber amid Battle of the Platforms controversy 

Just weeks after YouTuber Austin McBroom and his father were sued for contractual fraud over Social Gloves 2, a fellow YouTuber, Faze Jarvis, is suing Austin, his dad, and their company for Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms, a fight that happened last year.

This time Austin McBroom is being sued for breach of contract, breach of implied and covenant of good faith and fair dealing, along with fraud, negligent misrepresentation, and civil conspiracy.

Faze Jarvis filed a complaint against Austin McBroom for fraud and breach of contract. (Image via Twitter)

In his complaint, Faze claims that the McBrooms were careless with the money and did not promote the event enough, whereas the promotions team advised him to do the needful. Faze also claimed that Austin McBroom hid from the world that his company was producing the fight due to his past lawsuits.

The complaint filed by Faze reads:

Faze claims Austin made multiple frauds that have led him toward his 7th lawsuit in 2 years. (Image via Twitter)

With this lawsuit, there are a total of seven cases against Austin McBroom and members of the Ace Family.

Austin McBroom deceived the talent by hiding his company's involvement in hiring them for the fight: Faze

In his complaint, Jarvis claimed that Austin McBroom reached out to the talent for the show by messaging them that he had received a call from the team of Social Glove and they wanted to hire Austin and the other person. Hence, he kept the talent in the dark that it was he who was hiring people and not some other third person.

Jarvis also stated that McBroom created a pitch where he claimed that Kevin Hart would be the host of the event and James Charles would be the one to sing the national anthem. Whereas he never approached Hart or Charles. So, by creating a fake pitch, McBroom kept everyone in the dark.

Moreover, the event did not have as many fighters as declared in the pitch. Neither the event made as much money as mentioned nor got the projected PPV streams as expected.

Additionally, Jarvis claimed he was offered $1,025,000 for the fight, for which $25,000 was promised upfront. However, he did not get the promised amount.

Faze Jarvis has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube

Faze, the 21-year-old YouTuber, was born in England and is a popular gamer. His real name is Jarvis Khattri, and his channel focuses mainly on gaming, gadgets, and accessories related to the same. He is also often seen on his brother’s channel, Faze Kay.

Furthermore, the YouTuber is extremely popular amongst viewers as he receives millions of views on each video he posts. Mainly earning from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube, the current net worth of the YouTuber is $1.6 million.

Born to English and Nepalese parents, Barbara and Jarvis Khattri, Faze has a business degree, but he started his channel full-time in 2014 and rose to success due to his unique videos.

