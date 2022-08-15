“You are literally disgusting”: Shyla Walker slams Landon McBroom on Instagram for being “deadbeat” 

The whole drama involving Shyla Walker and Landon McBroom doesn’t seem to be coming to an end. This time, Shyla called Landon a “deadbeat.” She slammed her ex-partner through her Instagram stories and said:

“You are literally disgusting.”

Shyla slams her McBroom for kidnapping her daughter and taking her to Disneyland, unannounced. (Image via Instagram)

That just doesn’t end there. Shyla also claimed that Landon McBroom is a narcissist and that he only cares about his money and what people think about him.

“He is a narcissist and will do anything to hurt you”: Shyla slams Landon McBroom yet again

Things don’t seem to be getting easier between the two, as Shyla has now shared some details about how Landon took their daughter to Disneyland without informing her.

Sharing a POV post where she didn’t hesitate to share her point of view, Shyla said:

“POV... you introduce your daughter to Disney, she wears Disney princess dresses every single day and you read princess books every night. You plan to take her to Disney VIP tour for her birthday this year...which you plan to include her dad (deadbeat) in the plans…. but he is a narcissist and will do anything to hurt you.”

Walker claims McBroom has no money; slams him on social media. (Image via Instagram)

She even used Landon as an example to warn other women, saying:

“Ladies listen to me! If you are going to choose a piece of sh*t to be your baby dad, at least make sure he has money.”

Walker didn’t stop there. She also accused McBroom of just thinking about himself, whereas she was thinking about her daughter. She didn’t shy away from sharing a conversation between her and Landon McBroom on the day he took their daughter unannounced.

Walker claimed that McBroom took their daughter without informing her (Image via Instagram)

Landon, Shyla, and the blame game

The former couple, Landon and Shyla, has been in the headlines since Shyla accused her baby’s father, Landon McBroom, of kidnapping their child. She also uploaded a video where she shared details about McBroom physically and mentally assaulting her.

In the video, Walker explained how Landon McBroom, along with their friend Joseph, and Michole were planning to kidnap their child, Souline. But the plan was unsuccessful as Walker swiftly called the cops.

However, things became even more perplexing when Landon also shared a YouTube video explaining his side of the story. In the video, Landon thanked his friend Joseph for recording the final meeting, which was held just a week after the alleged kidnapping.

At the same time, Shyla also filed a temporary restraining order against her baby daddy after they split up in June this year. The couple had been dating since 2016. However, they also broke up once in 2018 but got back together the same year.

