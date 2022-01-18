Who are the founders of ASHYA? All about Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece as brand collaborates with Michael Kors

As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Michael Kors released a line of bags in collaboration with ASHYA. Teaming up with an emerging accessories brand is a progressive step by the Michael Kors brand.

FashionUnited reported that while supporting newer brands such as ASHYA, Michael Kors, the designer, retrospects his own journey in the fashion industry. On the 40th anniversary, Michael Kors said:

“Anniversaries make you think about both the past and the future. I began my business in New York City in 1981, and now I find it very exciting to be able to turn the spotlight on the next generation of designers working here in New York City."

Who are the founders of ASHYA?

ASHYA is a New York-based accessories brand founded by Ashley Cimone and Moya Annece in 2017. A decade ago, the two met at the Fashion Institute of Technology, as students in the same class.

Speaking to Hypebae, the duo said they were naturally drawn to each other and soon became partners on a class project. It was then that they realized how well their collaboration turned out.

They spoke about their bond and how travel became an integral part of their friendship on completing college. The American-Jamaican duo shared a mutual curiosity and desire to explore the globe.

The idea for ASHYA struck them in 2015, when they came and explored the areas of Southern India, often roaming around on scooters. They were looking for belt bags when they observed a void in the industry for a style that was both superior and utilitarian.

The vision for ASHYA has been rooted in travel, cultural awareness and the act of unifying finesse with functionality. The brand emerged as an “ode to exploration” and pays tribute to the largely obscure and underrepresented Black and indigenous communities.

Michael Kors and ASHYA collaboration

Michael Kors puts forward various collaborations each year with brands like ASHYA that they see as the future of fashion. The American luxury brand has always supported young and new talents.

The limited-edition of this partnership comprises of two exclusive bags: the Multi bag and the Ashley Bolo bag. Through their alliance, they aim to share their cultural narratives through pensive designs.

The patterns over the bags are called Saga Signatures, which are inspired by the West African weaving traditions. It offers a perspective with the integration of the iconic Michael Kors logo print.

Michael David Kors is an American fashion designer as well as the founder of his eponymous luxury brand which was established in 1981.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee