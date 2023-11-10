NASA astronaut Frank Borman recently passed away on November 7, 2023, at the age of 95. Frank's biography on the space agency's website states that he developed an interest in aviation at a very young age and was also associated with the U.S. Air Force for some time. He was married to Susan Bugbee in 1950, and they had two children.

The cause of death has not been revealed, but he was in Billings, Montana, at the time, as per a statement shared by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. The statement mentioned:

"Today we remember one of NASA's best. Astronaut Frank Borman was a truе Amеrican hеro. Among his many accomplishmеnts, hе sеrvеd as thе commandеr of thе Apollo 8 mission, humanity's first mission around thе Moon in 1968. His lifеlong lovе for aviation and еxploration was only surpassеd by his lovе for his wifе Susan."

The statement further mentioned Borman's achievements over the years. It revealed that he held multiple positions as a "fighter pilot, operational pilot, test pilot, and assistant professor." The statement continued by stating that he was an important part of the Apollo 8 mission and spent 14 days in low-Earth orbit. It ended by saying:

"Frank knew the power exploration held in uniting humanity when he said, 'Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit.' His service to NASA and our nation will undoubtedly fuel the Artemis Generation to reach new cosmic shores."

Frank Borman was a father of two children from his marriage to Susan Bugbee

Frank Borman was well-known for his contributions as a NASA astronaut and U.S. Air Force colonel. While reports of his death went viral, people were curious to know about his personal life.

The Times Now stated that Frank tied the knot with Susan Bugbee in 1950 and became the parents of two children, Frederick and Edwin. Frank and Susan first met during their high school days.

Frank held many positions over the years and was an important part of NASA and the U.S. Air Force. Considering that Ruffo had a lot of workload, Susan was reportedly worried about the pain her husband was going through, and she was also struggling with depression and alcohol addiction.

Susan recovered later and opted to help those people suffering from the same issues. But her health condition took a worse turn after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and passed away on September 7, 2021. According to The Sun, Frank addressed the time he spent with his wife after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's and said:

"Thе bеst thing that еvеr happеnеd to mе wasn't going to thе moon or flying a particular airplanе, it was finding thе right companion and thе most wondеrful wifе that was еvеr invеntеd."

Frank Borman served in a few more positions after his retirement

Frank Borman's biography on the NASA website states that his career started in the 1950s. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona, and went to the U.S. Military Academy, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree. He recently enrolled at the California Institute of Technology, where he got his Master of Science degree.

Frank was a member of the Apollo 204 Firе Invеstigation Board in 1967 and was involved in the engineering of the Apollo spacecraft as the Program Rеsidеnt Manager. He was also the author of an autobiography titled Countdown: An Autobiography of Frank Borman.

Borman served on Eastern Airlines as a special advisor and later gained recognition as the commander of the Apollo 8 mission in 1968. He was inducted into the U.S. American Hall of Fame and was a recipient of multiple accolades, including the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.