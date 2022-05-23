Who is Gabby Barrett’s husband Cade Foehner? Soon-to-be parents deliver powerful performance in American Idol Season 20 finale

Idol legend Gabby Barrett returned to the American Idol stage for the Season 20 finale on Sunday, May 22, 2022, along with her husband, Cade Foehner. The soon-to-be parents were joined by a full band as they performed the star's latest single Pick Me Up.

Gabby celebrated Mother's Day on May 8, 2022 by sharing some special news with her followers on social media. She posted an ultrasound of her second child that she is expecting with fellow American Idol contestant and husband Cade Foehner, and captioned it:

“My son. Another LIFE we get to love and cherish."

American Idol just finished its glorious 20-season run after a grand finale on Sunday. Country singer Noah Thompson was crowned the winner of the coveted title. HunterGirl and Leah Marlene placed second and third, respectively.

Who is former American Idol contestant Cade Foehner?

The 25-year-old former rocker hails from Shelby County, Texas. He participated in Season 16 of American Idol along with fellow contestant Gabby Barrett. The duo met on the set of the reality singing competition and fell in love. While he was eliminated in the Top 5 round, Gabby made it to the semi-finals and placed third.

A year and a half after the competition, they were married, with Cade popping the question in the same hotel room they first met in. The couple now shares a daughter, Baylah May, and a son who is due in a couple of months.

Foehner is now a solo artist and accompanies Gabby on tour. He even made an appearance in the singer's latest music video for Footprints on the Moon from her debut studio album Goldmine.

Here's what fans had to say about their American Idol Season 20 performance:

Bonnie Fuller @BonnieFuller #AmericanIdol : Gabby Barrett has grown so much - she really is superb now. So great to see she & Cade working so well together! #AmericanIdol: Gabby Barrett has grown so much - she really is superb now. So great to see she & Cade working so well together!

Alexander @aalleexx101 #IdolFinale That was such a great performance from Gabby and with Cade on guitar! Love those songs especially "The Good Ones"!!! #AmericanIdol That was such a great performance from Gabby and with Cade on guitar! Love those songs especially "The Good Ones"!!! #AmericanIdol #IdolFinale

Lexi ᰔ❀ @AlexisxMarie133 GABBY AND CADE PERFORMING PICK ME UP ON THE IDOL STAGE TOGETHER IS TAKING ME BACK TO 2018 WHEN THEY WERE CONTESTANTS ON IDOL :’) #AmericanIdol GABBY AND CADE PERFORMING PICK ME UP ON THE IDOL STAGE TOGETHER IS TAKING ME BACK TO 2018 WHEN THEY WERE CONTESTANTS ON IDOL :’) #AmericanIdol

Ellie Young @elliemackae11 #AmericanIdol #idol Gabby Barrett is one of the best people to ever come through American idol. I freakin loved seeing her sing tonight with Cade playing by her side 🥰 @GabbyBarrett_ Gabby Barrett is one of the best people to ever come through American idol. I freakin loved seeing her sing tonight with Cade playing by her side 🥰 @GabbyBarrett_ #AmericanIdol #idol

Siobhain @summer0001 I love Gabby and Cade but when he starts doing a guitar solo she was like #AmericanIdol I love Gabby and Cade but when he starts doing a guitar solo she was like #AmericanIdol https://t.co/S490903Q79

Cade Foehner revealed in one of the episodes during his season of American Idol that he is a minister and that faith is extremely important to him. The star didn't initially want to pursue a career in music and used to focus on participating in rodeo events. However, after he broke his leg riding a horse, he put a pause on the hobby and decided to pursue a career in music instead.

Speaking to Center Broadcasting Company, he said:

"I rodeoed my whole life...but I broke my leg riding a horse. So I asked for a guitar for Christmas and picked it up, and then I just kind of fell in love."

It looks like Cade is still passionate about riding horses despite his injury, and he constantly keeps his followers updated on his steeds.

In an interview with Talent Recap, the rodeo star revealed that he started off as a guitarist and later became a singer "out of necessity." He said:

"When I started in music, I was a guitar player. Like, that was the first thing I ever did was play guitar. In fact, for the reality star, singing was a means to an end. I kind of became a singer out of necessity, and I wanted to be in a way, but I just wasn’t very good for a long time."

Apart from Gabby, other guests who delivered impressive performances on the American Idol grand finale included James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Michael Bublé, Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Ben Platt, Thomas Rhett, Tai Verdes, and more.

