Who did Gary Graham play in Star Trek? Character explored as actor and musician dies aged 73

Actor and musician Gary Graham, 73, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on January 22, 2024. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gary's wife Becky confirmed his death and shared that he breathed his last at a hospital in Spokane, Washington. Gary portrayed Vulcan ambassador, Soval, in the science fiction series Star Trek: Enterprise.

Apart from his work as an actor, he also captivated fans with his music. He was part of bands including The Gary Graham Band, The Gary Graham Garage Band, and The Sons of Kirk.

Gary Graham garnered praise for his appearances in Star Trek: Enterprise: Character explored

Gary Graham featured in multiple films and TV shows throughout his career. However, it was his portrayal as Soval in Star Trek: Enterprise between 2001 and 2005 that helped him garner a massive fanbase over the years.

Soval was set in the future and he served as Earth's Vulcan ambassador between 2120 and 2150. He was tasked to bring Paan Mokar from the Andorians and was a low-ranking intelligence officer in the southeast quadrant. He managed to achieve several accomplishments throughout his service period.

He resided on Earth before 2124 and Jonathan Archer held him responsible for being a barrier in the development of the warp five engine. He always believed that Captain Gardner was the best choice to serve as the captain of the Enterprise and never approved of Captain Archer, who took on the same role.

Soval was always open about his thoughts, due to which he was trusted by everyone. However, he had a rebellious side and later confronted the Vulcan High Command who questioned him about his actions. He began supporting the humans when Admiral Forrest died and the United Earth Embassy was bombed.

Star Trek: Enterprise aired for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 and was a recipient of multiple accolades.

Gary Graham also returned as Soval in Star Trek: Axanor in 2014.

Gary Graham had a long list of credits under his name

Graham made his TV debut during the 70s and took on minor roles in Starsky & Hutch, David Cassidy: Man Undercover, and more titles.

Graham was known for playing Detective Matthew Sikes in 22 episodes of Alien Nation and Ragnar in Star Trek: Renegades. He also appeared in films such as Man Trouble, The Extendables, and Jeepers Creepers: Reborn.

Graham is survived by his wife Becky Graham and daughter Haylee. His ex-wife Susan Lavelle paid tribute to him on Facebook as she shared pictures of the duo together. She mentioned that she was "completely devastated" on hearing the news and stated that Becky was by Graham's side during his final moments.

"It is with deep profound sadness to say that Gary Graham, my ex husband, amazing actor and father of our beautiful only child together, Haylee Graham, has passed away today. We are completely devastated especially our daughter Haley." she wrote.

She continued:

"Gary was funny, sarcastic sense of humor but kind, fought for what he believed in, a devout Christian and was so proud of his daughter, Haylee. This was sudden so please pray for our daughter as she navigates through this thing called grief. Fly high into the heavens Gar! Thank you for our journey and thank you for the gifts you left me in acting, my love of horses and most importantly, our daughter."

Details about the actor's funeral have not been announced as of this writing.